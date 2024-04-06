VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Associated Artists of Central New York is holding its spring show until May 4 at Manlius Library.

The show, which began April 6, is up in the gallery the regional artists group administers and sponsors in the library building located at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. in the village of Manlius. The artwork will be viewable during the regular hours that the library is open.

There will be an open-to-the-public reception for the show at the library from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 14, and many of the works are available for sale.

The pieces being featured come in a variety of artistic mediums, from photography and fiber arts to acrylic and oil paint.

The theme the group’s membership collectively chose for this year’s spring show is “Reflections.”

Karen Kozicki, the president of Associated Artists of CNY, said that theme could be interpreted by the artists in a literal, straightforward sense, or it could take on more of a metaphorical, abstract meaning.

“It can reflect upon a meaningful time or event in their life, or it can be an actual reflection, which is what mine is,” said Kozicki, who specializes in fine art photography. Hers specifically shows silver panels next to an elevator at Destiny USA and the slightly distorted mirror image they produced.

Over the more than 20 years since it started, the group’s spring show has revolved around a number of different themes.

In past years, themes thought up for the occasion have included: “Singing the Blues,” which focused on the color blue, a melancholy mood or the musical genre of blues, or all three; “50 Shades of Green,” which inspired the artists to either use the color green prominently or turn their mind to matters of environmentalism; and “Admire/Inspire,” which called for the members to base their work on that of an artist they’ve drawn influence from.

By requiring the members to tie their work to a particular theme, it’s an opportunity for them to “exercise their creative muscles” and “perhaps leave their comfort zones,” Kozicki said.

“If they always work in one area of art like landscapes or cityscapes or portraits, this gives them a chance to branch out and try something new,” she said. “It makes them rethink what they’re doing a bit.”

Kozicki said she enjoys having receptions for her group’s gallery shows because she likes seeing a decent-sized group of people stop by all at once to share in the appreciation of the artwork.

“It’s always wonderful for artists to have people view and appreciate their work and to educate the public about art and about our group,” she said. “That part is always nice.”

Kozicki said the receptions also give people a chance to meet plenty of the members of the CNY Associated Artists organization. She added that the members themselves have been off from meeting for a few months over the winter and that they might have felt cooped up for a while, so it’s a time for them to get back together in a public setting and bond again over their interest in art.

The members of Associated Artists of Central New York typically meet the third Saturday of most months in the community room of Manlius Library. The organization often has lecturers and demonstrators come to its meetings to relay their guidance in the use of certain artistic mediums.