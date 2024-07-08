Nancie Jane (Allan) Love, 93, passed away on July 2, 2024. Most recently, she was a resident of Elderwood Liverpool, after living most of her retired years with her late husband, the Rev. Jack Love, in the village of Cazenovia. Nancie was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to Ewen M. and Grace (Houck) Allan on Dec. 23, 1930, and was a graduate of Turtle Creek High School and Miss Conley’s Secretarial School.

She met and married the love of her life, Jack, while working at summer youth camps together at Jumonville and Epworth Woods outside of Pittsburgh, PA.

Together, as the family moved to many communities throughout Central New York where Jack served as a pastor and district superintendent for the United Methodist Church, Nancie worked as a secretary for Prudential, Cornell University, Syracuse University, Sterns and Wheeler of Cazenovia and the Synod of the Presbyterian Church, while raising five children and two AFS students: Patricia Love (James Zifchock) of Trumansburg, N.Y.; Ewen Scott Love (Judy) of Jamesville; Wendy Love of Syracuse; Karen Love of Syracuse; John “Lanny” Love (Betsy) of Victor, N.Y.; Elling Homse (Marta) of Norway; and Anna Berkius Kolte of Sweden.

Nancie and Jack were avid Syracuse University sports fans and together enjoyed traveling to support the Syracuse Orange while remaining true to their Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

Nancie was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Doris Spears (Bill), her grandson Stephen Zifchock and nephews, Rick and Terry Spears. Left to keep her memory alive are her grandchildren, Jason Love, Caitlin Klossner (Greg), Paula Melester (Sam), Oliver Love (Lauren), Brooke Love, Graham Love, Camryn and Logan Allaire and Jim Zifchock, Jr. and her great-grandchildren Elly Zifchock, Jack Love, Maura and Abigail Klossner and newborn Malichi Love. She is also survived by her beloved niece and nephews, Heather Whipkey (Mark), David Spears and James Spears (Ella). There are no services planned at this time.

Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia, has arrangements.