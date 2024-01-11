Baldwinsville Theatre Guild Inc. will be opening its 82nd season of bringing quality theater to CNY with the classic jukebox musical “Forever Plaid.”

The production will be presented on BTG’s home stage of the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville. “Forever Plaid” is presented by special arrangement with Music Theater International.

On the way to their first big gig, tragedy strikes Forever Plaid, a “guygroup” specializing in barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfectmelodies. Forever Plaid begins when the guys are given the chance toperform from the afterlife. This smash hit musical is a nostalgic homageto the music of the ’50s and includes hits such as “Three Coins in theFountain” and “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

Showtimes are:

7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 2-3 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4

Cast and crew includes:

Director: Bob Browns

Choreographer: Shannon Tompkins

Music Director: Colin Keating

Vocal Director: Marshall Pokrentowski

Producer: Kathryn Woods

Cast:

Caleb Butchko: Jinx

Kilian Crowley: Sparky

Bryan Straub: Frankie

Rob Searle: Smudge

Marshall Pokrentowski: Swing

Tickets are $25, $22 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, visit baldwinsvilletheatreguild.org.

Accessible seating accommodations and group ticket pricing can be made by calling the Box Office directly at 315-546-5234.