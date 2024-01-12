CENTRAL NEW YORK – In a mad search for consistency, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team finally was able to secure back-to-back victories, but couldn’t make it three in a row.

A Jan. 5 shutout of Broome County was followed last Tuesday night by a trip to the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex where, against Cortland-Homer, the Brothers did enough to defeat the Golden Eagles 5-3.

CBA/J-D jumped out 2-0 in the first period, only to have Cortland-Homer tie it in the second. But the Brothers were able to break out of that 2-2 deadlock in the final frame, scoring three times.

Five different players – Quinn Wimer, Grady Shanley, Jack Dement, Gavin Dunford and James Stanton – put in the Brothers’ five goals, with Dement adding an assist.

Griffon Fillighera, Logan Novak, Chase Price, Denver Qiao, Jacob Dubrey, Kyle Gaffney and Will Sharlow all found their way to the assist column, too as Justin Buffum, in goal, recorded 27 saves.

Back at Onondaga Nation Arena two nights later, CBA/J-D faced Auburn, a team it beat 3-2 at Casey Park back in December, but this time found itself on the other end of a one-goal decision.

The Maroons, who had overall lost six in a row to the Brothers, prevailed 2-1 here, getting both goals early as John Pineau converted in the first period and Chris Tarby found the net a period later.

It stayed 2-0 until the third, when Stanton, off a feed from Wimer, put CBA/J-D on the board. Nothing else got past Auburn goaltender Jonah Young, who stopped 30 of the Brothers’ 31 shots. Ben Lovell recorded 19 saves.

On the road all through next week, CBA/J-D faces reigning state Division II champion Skaneateles on Tuesday at Allyn Arena and then goes to state no. 5-ranked New Hartford on Jan. 19.

Fayetteville-Manlius had its game with Ontario Bay postponed Wednesday night, meaning it would be off until next Tuesday and a game with front-running Rome Free Academy at Kennedy Arena before traveling north Thursday to face Watertown IHC.