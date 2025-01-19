CENTRAL NEW YORK – All along the Chittenango boys volleyball team had to wonder about when its epochal two-season, 23-match win streak would end and in what manner.

The “when” came last Tuesday night courtesy of Central Valley Academy, and the details of the five-set defeat only made it more painful for Bears fans.

Getting the jump, the Thunder won the opening set 25-17 and had multiple chances to double that margin in the second set, only to have Chittenango take that set 29-27 and then pull out a similarly close third set 27-25/

Now, though, it was CVA’s turn to rally, getting out in front in a 25-20 fourth set and, in the final-set race to 15 points the Thunder got the final push, taking that set and the match 15-11.

Many of Logan Bronner’s 27 assists for the Bears went to Ryan Thousand, who had 11 kills, and Jackson Blaszkow, who had eight kills. Logan Mills (six kills) and Jacob Wagner (five kills) were close behind, Blaszkow leading the defense with 13 digs ahead of Thousand’s 12 digs and Gavin Karwoski’s 10 digs.

To lead CVA, Brayden Huntley put up a career-best 56 assists, his passes going to a front line where Vincenzo Geloso earned 20 kills, Xander Kenniston 16 kills and Orion Bliss 14 kills as Ethan McCaw got 12 kills.

Rebounding from this, Chittenango swept Canastota 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 on Thursday night, getting 16 kills from Blaszkow and 10 kills from Thousand. Mills and Wagner had six kills apiece as Bronner produced 37 assists to pass to all of them.

Then, in Saturday’s 25-13, 25-19, 25-5 romp over Westmoreland, the Bears earned 17 aces, six of them by Bronner to go with 25 assists as Blaszkow earned eight kills, with Wagner and Thousand getting six kills apiece. Thousand also had 14 digs.

Moving to girls volleyball, an up-and-down season for Chittenango went in a better direction thanks to last Tuesday night’s 25-10, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Port Byron.

Carmella Furco’s five aces set the tone for the Bears. Julia Spencer and Maddie Eastman each landed three aces as Spencer produced a team-best nine kills and Eastman led with 10 digs. Molly Douglas earned nine digs to go with six assists as Taylor Velardi had five assists and seven digs, Payton Smith adding three kills and Julia Wicks three assists.

As a follow-up on Friday night, the Bears met Manlius Pebble Hill where it won a pair of tight sets 25-22 and 25-21. After the Trojans took the third set 25-12 it nearly got the match further but Chittenango pulled out a long fourth set 29-27 to end it and improve to 5-4 overall.