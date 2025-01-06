CENTRAL NEW YORK – After getting quite close before the Liverpool girls indoor track and field team notched its first win of the winter at last Friday’s George Constantino Memorial at SRC Arena.

Liverpool needed 123 points to fend off the 100 of second-place Baldwinsville while it boys team nearly won, too, its 80 points just behind the 86 from B’ville and 83 from West Genesee.

One win for the Liverpool girls came from Taylor Page as she blazed to first in the 1,500-meter run in four minutes 58.64 seconds, more than 22 seconds ahead of the field that included Paige Baker in fifth place and Addison Miles seventh.

This came after Mia Wright won the 600-meter run in 1:46.93, with Addison Ziegler third in 1:49.44. Page, Ziegler, Kaitlyn Hotaling and Kara Edwards would go 10:25.32 to beat the field in the 4×800 relay.

Another big win came from Ailanees Leon, who in the pole vault cleared 8 feet 3 inches. Chloe Ryan finished fifth, topping 6’6”.

Hotaling, in 3:05.15, was a close second to B’ville’s Kamryn Barton (3:04.25) at 1,000 meters, with Ryan again fifth. Maggie Sherlock took third at 3,000 meters in 11:32.03, with Katie Martin fifth and Kailyn Barth sixth.

Ariyah Racciatti stepped up in the weight throw, taking second place with 37’4 ¼” as Demeira Williams was seventh. Taima Tearney added a third-place triple jump of 32’1 ½” and Audrey Jenkins cleared 4’10” for third place in the high jump as Tearney (4’8”) got fifth place.

June Piorkowski earned fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.44 seconds, with Olivia Kuol fifth in the shot put thanks to a toss of 30 feet.

Meanwhile, in the boys meet Liverpool got a win in the weight throw, going 50’ ¼” to beat the 48’9 ¼” from B’ville’s Cam Davis. Jones also was fifth in the shot put tossing it 36’9 ½”.

A full 19 points came from the 3,200-meter run where Mason Dineen was second in 10:31.66, with Jackson Allen third (11:11.48) and Brady Petrella (11:15.40) fourth. Allen helped Liverpool take fourth in the 4×800 relay.

Brayden Smith took third in the 55 hurdles in 8.42 seconds and fourth in the 300 in 38.45, while Jayjay Nagbe had a third-place triple jump of 38’7”.

Tom Nguyen cleared 9 feet for fourth place in the pole vault. Ryan Anonye was fourth in the 55 sprint in 6.84 to go with a seventh in the long jump and Cooper Kohanski sixth in the 1,600-meter run.

Back on Dec. 27 the Cicero-North Syracuse girls finished second to Guilderland in the first session of the CNY Holiday Classic at Utica University’s Hutton Dome.

Katy Harbold, in 3:01.20, edged Sophia Graham (3:02.87) in a 1-2 finish in the 1,000, with Jaydin Mackey taking the 55 sprint in 7.41 seconds and Aaliyah McDonald (7.58) third.

Later, McDonald was second (8.58 seconds) and Mackey third (8.66) in the 55 hurdles and C-NS took second in all three relays – the 4×800 (9:49.72). 4×200 (1:47.99) and 4×400 (4:17.85).

Cameron Sisk got third place in the 600 and Stephanie Todd third in the 300, with Gabby Putman third and Mya Patti fourth in the 1,500 as Kennedy Jones was fifth in the 3,000.

On the boys side for C-NS Camron Ingram took second in the 55 sprint in 6.56 seconds just behind the 6.55 of Albany’s Rohan Edwards-Grant, but won the 55 hurdles in 7.40 more than half a second clear of the field. Christian Kahrs added a victory in the 300 in 36.53 and Anthony Johnson went 42’5” for second place in the triple jump.