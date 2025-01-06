EAST SYRACUSE – Going into 2025 the Bishop Grimes boys basketball team had to feel quite good about its chances to do short and long-term damage both in league and sectional ranks.

To conclude 2024 the Cobras went to East Syracuse Minoa and emerged triumphant from the Spartans’ annual holiday tournament.

The final itself would pit ESM against Grimes, a neighborhood battle with plenty of intensity and emotion, but would turn decisively in the Cobras’ favor in the middle stages of a 75-55 decision.

Already owning a 17-11 lead through one period, Grimes made its big move in the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 23-11 and then stretching the margin to 61-38 by the end of the third quarter.

Nate Abernethy, scoring 19 points, led four Cobras players in double figures. Garang Garang earned 15 points, with Bol Garang close behind notching 13 points and Antonio Fletcher adding 10 points as Vinceson Reeder managed nine points.

ESM could not match Grimes’ scoring depth. Still, Anthony Bryant managed 14 points, with Tyler Quarry gaining 13 points and Robbie Cifford earning 10 points as Tommy Clonan contributed six points.

Before all this, Grimes first had to work past Baldwinsville 50-41 in the Dec. 27 opening round.

When Grimes jumped out 18-6 the Bees, to its credit, did not flinch much. Instead, it clamped down hard and limited the Cobras to just two points the entire second quarter to move within one, 20-19, at the break.

Yet B’ville could not put together a sustained run and Grimes gradually built up the margin again, overcoming a game-high 14 points from the Bees’ M.J. Young. Garang Garang’s 11 points led a well-balanced Cobras attack as Dan Shaw had nine points, Abernethy and A.J. Wade eight points apiece.

In the other half of the opening round ESM defended its home court against Watertown, who entered the game with a 6-1 record but saw the Spartans control matters throughout a 62-52 victory.

Steady production and consistent defense allowed ESM to gain a 34-22 edge on the Cyclones by halftime. The margin grew to 46-31 by the end of the third quarter, Watertown not getting a sustained run until it was too late.

Leading the attack, Bryant and Clifford got 17 points apiece. Quarry gained nine points, with Wuor Piok contributing six points.

Jamesville-DeWitt already had a win over Bishop Grimes Dec. 7 on its ledger and returned to the win column early last week defeating Section II’s Amsterdam 70-52 in the City Classic Invitational at Utica’s Nexus Center.

Red Rams steadily built a 40-24 lead by halftime, using its depth and balance to keep that lead. Alan Zanders led with 14 points and Jackson Saroney got 13 points, with Terrell Willis getting 10 points. Eamon Giblin added nine points just ahead of Nate Johnson’s eight points. Jack Hazelston and Steve Bazile had seven points apiece.