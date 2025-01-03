SYRACUSE – Just before they hit the long holiday break the West Genesee boys swim team found enough time to register a victory against a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division rival.

The Wildcats defeated Syracuse City 91-68 on Dec. 20 at Nottingham High School, mostly leaning on its deeper roster to overcome some fine individual performances on Syracuse’s part.

For example, WG swept all three top spots in the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay, its top quartet going one minute, 53.86 seconds and 12 points gained to Syracuse’s none. It also got the top two in the 200 freestyle relay with the best side posting 1:59.26.

Another sweep came in the 100-yard freestyle, Sean Putnam winning in 53.35 seconds and Owen Kane second in 57.46. Later, Putnam had the quickest time of 59.86 in the 100 backstroke beating out a 1:01.37 from Gavin Flanagan, who had already won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.05 while Sean Spencer was third.

The Wildcats’ 1-2 in the 500 freestyle came from Ian Grosser winning in 6:18.89 and Ryan Limpert second in 6:31.38. A close 200 individual medley had Owen Johnson, in 2:44.07, edge the 2:44.92 from Wildcats teammate Aiden Lounsbery.

Brady Smith swam the 100 butterfly in 1:02.88 behind the winning 59.31 of Syracuse’s Badr Aly, who also took the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.47 ahead of WG swimmers Jacob Skardinski (1:13.35) and Kane (1:18.43), with Lucas Spencer fourth.

Also, Skardinski took second in the 50 freestyle in 26.15 seconds, with Limpert third (26.82) and Grosser fourth (26.72), all picking up points. Jackson Austin was second in diving with a score of 119.35.

A day earlier Skaneateles swimming star Gavin Van Kersbergen continued to add to his winning totals even if the Weedsport team fell short against Fulton in a 92-72 loss to the Red Dragons.

Swimming in the 200 individual medley Van Kersbergen roared to first place in 2:05.24. Then he went to his specialty, the 100 backstroke, and put up 54.86 seconds as no one else topped the one-minute mark. Liam Byrons (50 freestyle, 24.66 seconds) and Cal Johnson (100 butterfly, 58.15) also gained individual titles.