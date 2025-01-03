CENTRAL NEW YORK – Entering its annual holiday tournament the Bishop Ludden boys basketball team found itself with a perfect 4-0 record, having impressed against every single opponent so far.

The Gaelic Knights, who moved to no. 26 in the state Class AAA rankings, made it four victories in a row on Dec. 20 when it hosted Phoenix and blasted its way past the Firebirds 70-48.

Jahzar Greene remained at Ludden’s forefront working his way to 28 points, six assists and three rebounds as his side steadily built a 56-33 lead on Phoenix through three quarters.

Liam Sheard cranked up his offense, too, amassing 24 points and adding 12 rebounds as Nick Brunger offered some support thanks to his nine points.

Though not undefeated Marcellus still found itself placed at no. 4 in the state in Class B in the wake of its 84-43 romp over Homer just before the holiday break.

Bolting out 17-4 and extending that edge to 73-34 by the end of the third quarter, the Mustangs got a shooting showcase from Finn Chris, who earned all of his 18 points from hitting six 3-pointers. Mitch

Donegan gained 15 points and Dom Gosh-Sandy contributed 14 points.

This happened as West Genesee, renewing its great recent rivalry with Liverpool, found itself humbled and on the wrong end of a 74-52 defeat.

Having lost its first game of the season to Cicero-North Syracuse three nights earlier, the Wildcats did not find any refreshment against a Liverpool side which had suffered two early-season defeats.

Down 42-20 by halftime, WG could not climb its way back, even though Aidan Phelan and Kolton Castrello would both finish with 15 points and Chad Smith got eight points. Liverpool was led by 24 points from Alex Trombley and 18 points from Freddie Fowler.

Westhill was one of the teams that beat Liverpool back on Dec. 13. Sitting at no. 9 in the state Class A rankings, Westhill would stomp past its neighbors from Solvay before the holiday break.

In this 85-36 decision Westhill was relentless from the opening tip and steadily gained a 46-20 advantage by halftime before outscoring the Bearcats 28-8 in the third quarter just to be sure.

Again Eli Prince broke the 30-point mark, his 31 just one part of an attack where Eli Welch got 13 points and Trevor Young 10 points as Kamari Lewis and Jack Hayes had nine points apiece. For Solvay, only Chris Nichols, with 13 points, hit double figures, though Jordan Lorick got close with nine points.

Skaneateles went through the extremes on either side of the weekend, starting Dec. 20 with a disappointing 61-55 defeat to Cortland where it never could overcome falling behind 22-10 in the first quarter despite Reid Danforth’s 21 points, plus 15 points from Jack Peenstra and 10 points from Brody Loi.

Far better was last Monday’s trip to General Brown where the Lakers roared past the Lions 77-43. Peenstra had his best game so far with 23 points, 10 rebound, six assists and three steals, with help from Danforth’s 14 points and five rebounds. Finlay Coyne got 13 points and Joe Delmonico got eight points and nine rebounds.

On the other end of this was Jordan-Elbridge running into Bishop Grimes and taking a 72-34 defeat, the Eagles held to just two points in the first quarter and watching all 13 Cobras players that saw action get a field goal. Nolan Brunelle and Preston Murray, with 14 points apiece, accounted for all but one of J-E’s baskets.