SYRACUSE – Now it was the Cicero-North Syracuse boys indoor track and field team joining the girls at the top of the standings during Friday’s session of the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays at SRC Arena.

The boys Northstars needed 97.33 points to prevail over the 82 points from runner-up Cicero-North Syracuse as a close girls battle had C-NS earn 134.5 points to hold off a strong challenge from Liverpool, who had 129 points.

Camron Ingram won twice for the C-NS boys, starting with the 55-meter hurdles where he went 7.33 seconds as no one else broke the eight-second mark, with Antwan Maxwell fifth in 8.23. Then, in the 300-meter dash, Ingram won in 36.62 chased by teammate Christian Kahrs (38.06) in third place.

in the 600-meter run Tyler Graham prevailed in 1:24.84 just ahead of the 1:25.18 from Fayetteville-Manlius’ Will Ditre. Moving to the 4×400 relay Graham, Dante Melfi, Jefferson Cazimir and Kemar McGlown got first in 3:41.29 beating out Liverpool’s 3:42.18 from Jack Monroe, Tyler Donahue, Brayden Smith and Logan Otero.

To clinch it the Northstars finished second in the last race of the day, going 9:16.44 in the 4×800 relay. C-NS also took third in the 4×200 relay in 1:38.95, with Nolan Zinsmeyer third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:30.89.

Colin Daley’s pole vault of 10 feet 6 inches was second to Tully’s Logan Bowers (11 feet). Xander Provost cleared 5’8″ to gain fourth place in the high jump, Ben Rose going 2:53.46 for fifth place at 1,000 meters and Zuriel Dickerson 38’11 1/2″ for sixth place in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had Ty’Kere Jones earn a second-place weight throw of 50’5″ just behind Homer’s Logan Griffin (51 feet) and was third in the 4×800 (9:22.85) while Trenton Gallup got fourth place in the 1,000 in 2:52.14 and Cooper Kohanski fourth in the 3,200 (10:45.61).

Josh Vang took fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:43.16 ahead of Dominic Petrera (4:44.60) and Joe Massett (4:46.44) in the next two spots for C-NS. Thomas Nugyen cleared 9 feet in the pole vault to finish fifth.

On the girls side, C-NS swept the top three in the 55 hurdles, with Jaydin Mackey’s 8.40 seconds edging Anna Eells (8.41) by one-hundredth of a second and Aaliyah McDonald (8.54) right behind them. Mackey also helped Stephanie Todd, Grace Murray and Alexa Belknap win the 4×400 in 4:08.72, more than 15 seconds clear of the field.

A 1-2 finish in the 600 had Sophia Graham prevail in a quick 1:37.06, a national top-25 time, while Evelyn Maglente was second in 1:40.03. And in the 3,000-meter run Mya Patti got the victory in 11:00.27

Katy Harbold took second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:53.05 as Kennedy Jones (5:07.77) was fifth, but Harbold helped C-NS close with an important win in the 4×800, joining Graham, Maglente and Gabby Putman to go 9:35.08 and beat Liverpool’s second-place 10:27.65.

Eells would prevail in the triple jump, her 37’8 3/4″ more than two feet clear of the field. Samantha Moreno went 16’3 3/4″ for second place in the long jump, adding a fourth (34’2 1/4″) in the triple jump.

Liverpool countered with plenty of its own victories starting in the 4×200 where Mia Wright, Makayla Greene, Nahla Battle-Crenshaw and Maddie Devendorf went 1:46.54 to finish more than four seconds ahead of Marcellus’ 1:50.88.

Greene was victorious in the 55-meter dash in 7.54 seconds edging the 7.57 of Nottingham’s Violin Collier, with Battle-Crenshaw sixth in 7.69 as Wright went 41.58 to win in the 300 over McDonald’s second-place 43.33, with Greene third in 43.70. Devendorf took third in the triple jump with 34’7 1/4″.

Taylor Page won, too, going 3:01.36 in the 1,000 to pull away from Putman’s second-place 3:06.20 for the Northstars, while Taima Tearney cleared 4’10” in the high jump to finish second, while Audrey Jenkins and Georgia Spuches tied for fourth.

Alianees Leon rose to second in the pole vault by clearing 8 feet as C-NS’s Natta Luangaphay (6’6″) was fifth. Ariyah Racciatti earned third place in the weight throw heaving it 36’10”.

Addison Ziegler had a third-place clocking of 1:47.36 in the 600, with Chloe Ryan (1:49.15) sixth. Kaitlyn Hotaling took fourth in the 1,500 in 4:58.06 with Maggie Sherlock fourth (11:04.65) and Katie Martin fifth (11:24.92) in the 3,000-meter run.