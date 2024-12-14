DEWITT – Once again the Baldwinsville boys swim team might be gearing up for a championship push.

The Bees improved to 2-0 on the season when it went to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy Wednesday night and, led by Mason Stever’s quartet of victories (two individual, two relay), it defeated the Red Rams 100-85.

Stever first prevailed in the 50-yard freestyle, going 23.31 seconds to pull away as teammate Owen Nizar was second in 25.95. The sprint sweep was completed in the 100 freestyle when Stever won in 51.30 to beat out the 54.11 of J-D/CBA’s Jonas Sarmast, with Marco VanCour third in 54.14 and Cole Dwyer fourth.

Moving to the 200 freestyle relay Stever paired with VanCour, Alex Nicita and Trevor Salzman to pull away and win in 1:38.80, then closed the meet with VanCour, Nicita and Alex Atherton to win an exciting 400 freestyle relay, going 3:30.91 to edge the Rams’ second-place 3:31.05.

Nick Pompo made his season debut in diving, and the state qualifier from 2023 earned 313.65 points to win a high-quality battle with the J-D/CBA duo of Cameron Corona (287.45) and Garrett Fuller (243.20).

B’ville clinched it in the 100 breaststroke, going 1-2 as Adrian Clay beat the field in 1:10.21 and Salzman comfortably earned second place in 1:17.28.

Nicita went 1:53.46 in the 200 freestyle second to J-D/CBA’s Misha Kabunov (1:49.53) before Adrian Clay got second in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.47, runner-up to Lesha Kabunov’s 2:06.46. In the 500 freestyle, Nicita’s 5:11.75 was a strong second as Misha Kabunov (4:59.85) broke the five-minute mark.

Nizar nearly won the 100 backstroke, his 1:01.86 just behind Sarmast in 1:01.38, with Kevin Milo third in 1:09.76 for more points. Atherton earned second place in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.09 to Lesha Kabunov’s 55.24 seconds after he helped Nizar, Dwyer and Clay get second (1:51.62) to the Rams (1:48.08) in the 200 medley relay.

Two meets next week precede the holiday break, B’ville at home Monday to face West Genesee and Thursday to take on Cicero-North Syracuse.