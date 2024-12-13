SYRACUSE – Led by the duo of Ryan Sullivan and Jay-Neil McDuffie and their five individual titles, the East Syracuse Minoa boys indoor track and field team went to the top of the standings during Friday’s Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena.

Sullivan logged one of the top 10 high jumps of the season in the United States so far when he cleared 6 feet 5 inches, nearly half a foot better than anyone, while teammate Caleb Byrd was fourth topping 5’8”. In the triple jump, Sullivan won again going 43’11”, a national top-25 effort.

As for McDuffie, he won three times, capping it with a strong long jump of 22’3 ½” that was more than two feet clear of anyone else as no other competitor topped 20 feet.

This came as McDuffie won the 55-meter dash in 6.60 seconds to the 6.67 of West Genesee’s Dylan Frost, before he tore through the 55 hurdles in 7.62 routing the second-place 8.21 of F-M’s Alex Shim as Sullivan (8.50) was fourth.

ESM, all told, had 107 points, well clear of a field that included Fayetteville-Manlius finishing third with 61 points, edging Jamesville-DeWitt for that spot by a single point.

Another Spartans victory came from Seamus DeSandre, who went 600 meters in 1:31.62 to edge the 1:31.89 of Cortland’s Xander Schutt, with J-D’s Ryan Carter third in 1:32.78 and F-M’s Freddy Hunt (1:33.75) fourth. Jayden Recabo added a fifth in the pole vault topping 9 feet.

Kevin Vigneault’s throwing sweep was the focal point for J-D. Vigneault’s shot put of 52’6 ½” put him in the national top 50 as ESM had Andrew Lamarche fifth with 45’9 ¼” and Victor Rodriguez sixth.

In the weight throw, Vigneault entered the national top 25 winning it with 55’1 ¾”, while the Spartans’ Aaron Ali was fifth with 44’11”.

Amar Lopez grabbed second in the triple jump with 41’6 ¼” behind Sullivan as Matt Campbell was third with 40’2 ¼”. J-D also took third in the 4×400 relay in 3:51.49 to go with a fourth in the 4×200 and fifth in the 4×800.

As for F-M, it went 1-2 at 1,000 meters, Will Ditre prevailing in 2:36.60 and William Beecher second in 2:46.82, more than 10 seconds back, with ESM’s Brandon Cerlanck (2:54.94) and Elijah Evelyn (2:55.81) fourth and fifth, respectively.

Nick Domashenko helped the Hornets by winning the 300-meter dash in 36.84 seconds to beat Schutt’s 37.45, with ESM’s Caleb Byrd fourth in 38.45 as Domashenko led F-M to third in the 4×200 relay in 1:39.28. Ditre, Beecher, Freddy Hunt and Sam Beeman took the 4×800 relay in 8:59.27, nearly half a minute clear of the field.

Meanwhile, in the girls portion of the Morse meet on Friday F-M moved up to second place with 86 points only trailing the winning total of 73 from Westhill. J-D was fourth with 56 points and ESM finished 11th.

Izzie Sullivan won for the Hornets in the 1,000, her 3:00.44 well clear of teammate Claire McDonald’s second-place 3:07.45, with Sullivan, McDonald, Jordan Gianetti and Camille Ryan winning the 4×800 in 9:50.48.

In the 1,500-meter run eighth-grader Ella Halbig gave the Hornets a victory in 4:59.33, more than seven seconds ahead of the field as Sarah George was fifth and Catie Edwards sixth. And in the triple jump Katherine O’Brien won with 33’4 ½” to beat Onondaga’s Kehara Rodriguez (33’3 ½”) by an inch, with J-D’s Ellyana Deng third going 33’’3 ¼”.

Ryan went 1:41.55 for second place in the 600 ahead of Giannetti (1:46.93) in third place, with F-M fifth in the 4×200. Allison Pynn took sixth in the high jump.

Just like with the boys, J-D’s girls piled up points from field events. Skylar Vaught prevailed in the shot put with 34’3 ¼”to put herself in the state top 10 just ahead of the 33’3 ¼” from West Genesee’s Amelia Jennings.

Even closer was the weight throw, Vaught’s 39’6” a national top-25 effort needed to edge the 39’5 ½” of South Jefferson’s Emily Belcher by half an inch as F-M”s Michelle Ifeonu was third with a strong 39’1 ¾”.

Kaitlyn Cohen, clearing 7 feet, rose to second place in the pole vault, while on the track for J-D Amariyah McClinton went 46.41 seconds for third in the 300 as Deng (47.44) was fourth to go with a fourth (16’4 ½”) in the long jump.

ESM’s Amber Hayes would join McDuffie in a Spartans sweep of the 55 hurdles, winning in 8.81 seconds to the 9.01 of Westhill’s Emma Murphy as Hayes also got third in the 55 sprint in 7.68 seconds.