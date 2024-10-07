SYRACUSE – Three members of the Cicero-North Syracuse Blue boys golf team will return in the spring looking for spots in June’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

Drew Kippen, Cooper Stimson and Nate Bustin all earned their spots through their work in Monday’s Section III fall large-school tournament at Drumlins Country Club.

Kippen shot a six-over-par 78 over 18 holes and finished tied for third among individuals, trailing only two West Genesee Gold golfers as Jon Shoults won with 75 and Jonathan Lape was second with 76.

Stimson posted an 81 and tied for 12th place, while Bustin’s 83 put him in a share of 16th place, right on the cut line for those advancing to the sectional state qualifier.

Team-wise, C-NS Blue finished third at 418, not that far from the 409 of second-place Fayetteville-Manlius Green. WG Gold, the regular-season SCAC Metro division champions, won with 388.

David Schimdt shared 16th place shooting 86 for the Northstars, while Joe LaFrance shot 95. Ethan Hanson finished with 96 and Quinn Empey finished with 104.

Liverpool posted 463 to finish seventh in the 10-team sectional field, with Brady Michaud leading the Warriors as his 87 put him in a tie for 24th place.

Jake Berthoff was two shots behind Michaud, posting an 89. Tom Neave finished with a 92, Calen Brown finished with a 96 and Alex Kirkby shot 99 ahead of Colin Avery’s 100 and Nick Scholz’s 102. Logan Reissig shot 112.

C-NS Green shot a team score of 500 to tie Syracuse City for ninth place. Riley Petzoldt led this group posting an 89, the only score under 100 for the Northstars.