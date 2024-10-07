SYRACUSE – Jacob Penafeather was the best performer for the Baldwinsville golf teams during Monday’s Section III large school fall tournament at Drumlins.

Penafeather’s round of 88 ultimately put in him in a tie for 26th place and led the B’ville Red side to a fifth-place finish in a 10-team field led by West Genesee Gold, who won with 388 to the 409 from runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius Green.

Brayden Sheridan nearly matched Penafather’s total but settled for an 89, with Craig Vredenburgh close behind both of them posting a 90 and Dom Purtell shooting a 91.

As for the other B’ville Red golfers, A.J. Pascale finished with a 96, just ahead of Alex Roziok’s total of 97 as Logan Mascari finished with a 99.

B’ville White shot a 483 and finished eighth, with Connor Rose the medalist for that squad by shooting his own 91 to match Purtell, two ahead of 93s posted by Rylan MacCollum and Rocco Weaver.

Dominic DeRito finished with a 100, which beat out a 106 from Parker Allen as Brady Steria finished with a 116.