LIVERPOOL – If the 42-10 margin of the Christian Brothers Academy football team’s victory over Liverpool in Friday night’s showdown of the area’s two remaining undefeated Class AA sides suggests just another Brothers blowout, look closer.

This was a 7-7 game early in the third quarter, with CBA’s 17-game win streak made vulnerable by a tough Warriors defense that didn’t allow the Brothers to get away in the early going and then clamped down for the rest of the first half.

Then a disputed play on special teams helped turn a thriller into a runaway.

Having gone three-and-out on its opening possession of the second half, Liverpool had to punt. John Sindoni sent a kick to the Brothers’ 20-yard line, where Quentin Lewis waited.

What happened next depends on the perspective. Lewis lifted his hand up, as if to signal a fair catch, and the Warriors’ players on the field eased up as Lewis caught the ball. But no whistle blew, and Lewis took off, ultimately outrunning everyone 80 yards to the other end zone.

Liverpool’s sideline was furious, arguing the call long after Tom Cooney’s extra point made it 14-7, but while the Warriors stewed the fired-up Brothers waited less than a minute to double that advantage.

On third down, Sindoni, near his own end zone, attempted a throw to the sideline, but Tre Williams stepped in front of it and returned the interception 20 yards for another touchdown.

Having notched 14 points through means other than its offense, the Brothers then scored on its next possession, too, exclusively running the ball out of a no-huddle set until Lewis scored from three yards out.

All that Liverpool managed against a fast, aggressive CBA defense was a single drive leading to a 31-yard Amari Gunn field goal. CBA tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, each of them from Lewis on runs of 10 and 47 yards, adding to a 10-yard scoring run from Austin Ariola on the game’s opening possession.

Other than a 35-yard TD pass from Sindoni to Jayden Devereaux early in the second quarter, the Warriors found itself constantly thwarted, unable to run outside and seeing waves of Brothers defenders break through into the backfield leading to many sacks and tackles for losses.