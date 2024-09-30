CENTRAL NEW YORK – Still holding the top spot in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team was back in action last Saturday taking on West Genesee.

The Hornets prevailed 89-81 over the Wildcats to stay undefeated, with freshman Megan Groshans impressive in her two race victories.

Groshans would go two minutes 10.16 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle Meghan Groshans would go 2:10.16 in the 200 freestyle, beating out the 2:15.69 from Kelly Liu, and in the 500 freestyle Groshans won in 5:51.93.

In the 100 freestyle it was Liu who was victorious in 1:00.67, beating Gabby Dardis (1:03.65) by nearly three full seconds. Eighth-grader Emme Prendergast beat the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:32.33, with Avery Howe (2:38.33) second as Elise Wratney took the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.03, with Prendergast second in 1:16.64.

F-M also got a first-place time of 2:03.19 in the 200 freestyle relay and 1:54.50 in the 200 freestyle relay asVivian Ham took top honors in diving with 166.90 points to Eliza Hansen’s 154.85.

Riley Fitzgerald was second in the 50 freestyle in 28.33 seconds and Elise Wratney got second in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.74, with Audrey Fetterman (1:10.33) third. Maeve Kelly’s 1:18.54 in the 100 backstroke just trailed the 1:17.47 from WG’s Rachel Hann.

Back on Wednesday night at Le Moyne College Christian Brothers Academy proved successful against Oswego, beating the Buccaneers 97-78 while Manlius Pebble Hill also competed.

Zoe Thayer, in 27.29 seconds, controlled the 50 freestyle as Allison Sullivan was second in 28.91. Then, having won the shortest race, Thayer then took the longest, going 5:48.53 to beat the field in the 500 freestyle.

Sophia Ciereck went 1:00.49 to hold off Sullivan (1:01.01) in the 100 freestyle and was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.52. Anna Fuller went 2:35.47 in the 200 IM to beat out Kayla Cecilia’s second-place 2:41.33 and Alicia Snyder’s 2:42.83.

Cecilia returned to win the 100 backstroke in 1:11.66 to Alaia Nazar’s 1:18.46 while, in the 100 breaststroke, Snyder was victorious in 1:19.10 to Madi Cecilia’s 1:22.14.

Getting her own win, Madi Cecilia pulled away and won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.92, with Anna Fuller second. Beating the field in diving, Sophia Osvoldik earned 227.00 points. CBA posted 2:05.48 in the 200 medley relay and 1:55.57 in the 200 freestyle relay.

This sweep of the week’s meets was completed by Jamesville-DeWitt last Wednesday night as it went to Baldwinsville and put together a 54-38 victory over the Bees.

Evelyn Jones roared to first in the 50 freestyle in 26.21 seconds to Lila Schroth’s second-place 27.59, starting a sprint sweep where, in the 100 freestyle, Jones’ 58.44 was well clear of the 1:05.39 from Gretchen Olsen. She also helped J-D win the 200 freestyle relay in a quick 1:49.01.

Thearyn Wales went to her specialty, the 100 backstroke, and roared to a win in 1:02.86 over Emma Paul’s 1:10.88. Wales also was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:06.14 as Cora Bright was second.

Maggie Lister handled the field in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.72 and also went 2:34.20 in the 200 IM for second place, while Maria Fisher was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.70. The Rams also took the 200 medley relay in 2:03.66.