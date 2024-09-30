CENTRAL NEW YORK – With its best players back on hand, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys golf team is winning again.

Jackson Saroney led all individuals as the Red Rams prevailed in last Tuesday’s SCAC Empire division mult-team match at Oswego Country Club with a score of 192 to beat out host Oswego’s 205.

Saroney’s 36 for nine holes matched the top individual rounds from the Buccaneers’ Kevin Waters and Gavin Ruggio. But J-D surged in front with 39s from David Ahn and Donovan Scullion, Tate Mullin’s 38 also getting in the top 10.

East Syracuse Minoa Blue posted a team score of 252, the Spartans led by a 43 from Aaron Reynolds as James Voodre and Jared Bricco both finished with totals of 49.

Having earned their places atop their respective league standings, Fayetteville-Manlius Green and Christian Brothers Academy wanted to stay undefeated – but only one did so.

F-M Green lost, 189-197, to West Genesee Gold at Green Lakes in a match where three Wildcats – Jon Shoults (36), Topher Shoults and Parker Berg (37 each) – beat out the 38s from the Hornets’ trio of Duncan McDaniel, Hugh Roddy and Turner Berry. Dylan Friedman finished with a 39.

In CBA’s case, it meant returning to action last Tuesday against Mexico at Drumlnis and prevailing 192-236, shooting the low six individual rounds led by an even-par 36 from Dempsey Horan.

Andrew Fox, with a 38, was alone in second place just ahead of Ryan Hayden and Zach Cooper each shooting 39. Will Young finished with a 40 and Patrick O’Connor contributed a 42.

Two days (and a lot of rain) later, CBA again took charge in a 192-237 win over Homer at Cortland Country Club, this time with O’Connor at the forefront shooting a 36, his best score of the fall.

Kilmartin was second with a 37, one behind O’Connor, with Ethan Snyder getting a 39 and Young’s second straight 40 equaling the low Trojans round from Cooper Layaw. Michael Brown got a turn in the main lineup and also shot 40.

F-M White, meanwhile, won three times in as many days, starting with last Monday’s 204-209 victory over West Genesee Blue amid rainy conditions last Monday afternoon at Woodcrest.

Jaiden Dardaris shot 37, the low round by three shots over Colin Gillespie’s 40. Grant Rhyde’s 41 matched the Wildcats’ low rounds from Crewe Worden and Colin Straub, with Eric Kozlowski and Cullen Vredenburgh each posting 43.

A day later, F-M White won again, 198-248 over Syracuse City at Drumlins. Gillespie’s one-over-par 37 beat out a 40 from Syracuse’s Andrew Towsley which three Hornets – Kozlowski, Dardaris and Brian Tonkovich – matched, Vredenburgh adding a 41.

Then, in Wednesday’s rain-shortened match against Baldwinsville Red at Timber Banks, F-M White defeated the Bees 134-138 as Dardaris got in a 24 to lead all individuals.

Vredenburgh’s 25 equaled the Bees’ low round by Jacob Penafeather, with Gillespie shooting a 27. Rhyde and Kozlowski kept the Hornets out in front, each posting 29.

Only on Friday did F-M White’s win streak halt, beaten 188-209 by West Genesee Gold at Woodcrest.

Tonkovich had a solid total of 39 but it was beaten by a 36 from the Wildcats’ Andrew Banish and four others posting 38. John Miller had a 40, with Vredenburgh and Kozlowski both shooting 43 and Luke McGinnis getting a 44.