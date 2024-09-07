BALDWINSVILLE – Not far away from where the Baldwinsville girls tennis team has home matches, construction of a new athletic facility with an all-weather turf is well underway.

For these Bees, though, nothing requires building, for it’s already one of the top programs in Section III. All it lacked in 2023 was one more point against traditional powerhouse Fayetteville-Manlius.

That pair of 4-3 defeats to the Hornets, one in the regular season and another in the Section III Class A team final, has motivated every B’ville player going into 2024, and it wouldn’t take long for a chance at payback.

The Bees go to F-M next Tuesday afternoon for just its third match of the season, right after taking on Henninger and already with a 7-0 season-opening win over Oswego on Friday afternoon in the books.

Against the Buccaneers, B’ville wasted little time, seeing Mira Nadzan and Alya Kalfass in singles each record 6-0, 6-0 shutouts over, respectively, Sophia Cahill and Emery O’Brien, with Jasmine Rawda beating Margaret O’Leary 6-0, 6-1.

Each of the doubles matches echoed what happened in singles, with another 6-0, 6-0 shutout, this one by Sonia Nadzan and Lainie Nesbitt against Amanda Connelly and Clementine Rastley.

All of the other matches went 6-0, 6-1 in B’ville’s favor, Laine and Livia Zoanetti beating Rowan Mott and Maria Saltalamachia as Ella Clary and Carmela Budzich beat Nia Evans and Caitlin Whitney, while Juliette Pawelek and Aiden Dubois handled Lyla Malley and Natalie Breitbeck.

In a five-day span the Bees have four matches next week, following F-M and Henninger with Fulton Wednesday and West Genesee on Friday afternoon.