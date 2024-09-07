ONONDAGA COUNTY – From its first pair of matches in the 2024 season, the Liverpool girls tennis team bolted out 2-0, while Cicero-North Syracuse emerged with a split.

The Warriors got going Wednesday by rolling past Henninger 7-0, setting the tone in first singles with Allie Kerneklian blanking Ayla Pelhic 6-0, 6-0 as Emma Kohberger beat Claire Delaney 6-1, 6-2 and Milana D’Amico won 6-0, 6-1 over Hkee Thay.

Meanwhile, the doubles teams of Vienna D’Amico-Elena Stojceski, Gracie Scholz-Gianna Washington and Selah Poulsen-Sydney Azzolino each got shutouts, with Judah Covell and Elliana Page handling Monica Youkouma and Gloria Poe 6-1, 6-1.

Against Fulton 24 hours later, Liverpool roared past the Red Dragons 5-2, with Kerneklian, Kohberger and Milana D’Amico each winning on the singles side. Splitting the doubles, the Warriors saw Scholz and Washington get a 7-5, 6-4 decision over Alison Treneer and Claire Briggs as Poulsen and Madelyn Turck lost in two sets.

C-NS, meanwhile, began last Wednesday afternoon, against West Genesee, where the Northstars claimed close singles matches but were swept in doubles by the Wildcats in a 5-2 defeat.

Both Calista Nguyen and Ainsley Hill came from behind for their points, Nguyen rallying past Kailyn Drury 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and Hill even more impressive as she beat Ava Amodio 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

WG won the other two doubles matches, though, and claimed every set in doubles, the closet of those matches where Allison Spoto and Jessica Barnes fell to Zaida Talev and Grace Yeager 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

Against Syracuse West on Friday, C-NS roared to a 7-0 victory, where Madelyn Shaw, in singles, beat Bayisenge Marie-Claire 6-1, 6-4 and Lauren Foote won 6-4, 6-0 over Shaima Osman as Nguyen routed Adharta Regmi 6-1, 6-0.

The Northstars’ doubles teams of Megan Mieves-Lauren Malec, Addyson Fedele-Andrea Iqbal, Kaelin Prentice-Mia Mulhern and Allison Spoto-Jessica Barnes dropped just three total games in eight sets.

C-NS gained some momentum before a week of four matches in five days against Auburn, Jamesville-DeWitt, Central Square and East Syracuse Minoa, with Liverpool getting its own matches with West Genesee, Syracuse West and Auburn during that same week.