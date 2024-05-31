CICERO – With a Section III Class AA championship secured, the Baldwinsville boys track and field team wanted to make more noise when it returned to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium Thursday for the sectional state qualifier.

Berths in this weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet at that same C-NS venue were at stake, and the Bees would claim some of them.

In the boys 4×800 relay, B’ville’s quartet of Ryan Wilson, Zach Arria, Noah Covert and Paul Clark took advantage of perfect running conditions to go eight minutes, 8.05 seconds, nearly half a minute ahead of the nearest Division I (large school) team as Central Square was second among that group in 8:35.57.

Later, in the girls 4×400 relay, the Bees won again, this time with Amerie Williams, Emerson Clavijo, Aaniya Johnson and Kamryn Barton, whose 4:04.73 was well clear of runner-up Whitesboro (4:12.11) and the rest of the pack.

Adam Kozman would run 3,200 meters in 9:21.56, second only to the 9:17.11 of Fayetteville-Manlius standout Nolan McGinn, with Covert fifth in Division I in 9:42.16. Doug Clark cleared 13 feet in the pole vault to get fourth place, with Owen Johnson topping 12 feet for fifth place as Rome Free Academy’s Will D’Agata won topping 13’7”.

Wyatt Decker was strong in the 400 hurdles, his time of 58.53 seconds in third place and not far from the winning 58.11 from West Genesee’s Logan Scott. In the triple jump, Decker’s 40’10 1/2” put him ninth, with Cooper Christman (39’6”) in 12th place.

Clark would also compete in the 800-meter run, where his 2:00.20 got him to seventh place. Chris Zellar took eighth in the 400-meter dash in 53.18.

Logan Zapf (15.88 seconds) and Jackson Creelman (16.03) got to the finals of the 110 hurdles, where Creelman, in 16.19, managed to edge Zapf (16.20) by one-hundredth of a second for sixth place, Zapf adding a ninth in the long jump going 19’5 1/2”.

Jacob Guelli ran the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:33.93, fourth in Division I ahead of Angelo Sawyers (10:52.27) and Logan Bolton (10:58.45).

Parish Morrison’s shot put of 43’5 3/4” put him seventh ahead of Kallen Kennedy (42’5 3/4”) and Lucas Houghton (41’11”), while Gibson Boudov took ninth in the discus with 108’9” and Kayden Gilbert ninth in the high jump topping 5’9”.

Elsewhere, in the 4×100 relay Arthur Bullock, Adam Aviles, Declan Pridmore and Mason Cavallaro got to sixth place in 44.74 seconds, with Christman, Rex Kirkegaard, Chris Patruno and Will Cornell seventh in the 4×400 in 3:39.92. Cavallaro, in 23.81, got eighth in the 200-meter dash, with Aviles ninth in 24.36.

London Premo finished fourth in the boys Division I pentathlon with 2,497 points as, in the girls pentathlon, Rachel Becker took sixth among Division I competitors with 2,117 points.

B’ville’s best girls finishes came in field events. Leah Bahamonde threw the shot put 31’5 1/4” for third place and then, in the discus, matching that third-place effort with a toss of 102’11”.

In the pole vault, Kate DeFio earned yet another third-place finish, topping 9 feet, while Nela Loftin got third in the triple jump with 35’7 1/4”.

Sophomore Yolanda Wei made her way to third place in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:48.97, with freshman Ella DeFio fifth in 8:03.12 as Wei added a third in the Division I 1,500-meter run in 5:16.36 that was ninth overall as DeFio got seventh in Division I (12th overall) in the 3,000-meter run, posting 11:15.29.

Mariah LeGrow earned fifth place in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.37, with Adelyn Ameigh-Coogan in 12th place. Barton ran to eighth in the 400 sprint in 1:02.51, with Johnson (1:03.78) in 11th place, Williams adding a seventh in the 200 with a time of 27.61 seconds and Clavijo 13th in the 100 sprint in 13.17.

In the girls 4×800, Brianna Grosso, Isabella Arria, Nia Delardi and Clare Horan were fifth in Division I in 10:24.01, while Avamarie Davis, Mia Roberts, Abby Fawcett and Ave Francisco took eighth in the 4×100 in 53.46 seconds. Amanda Newcomb was 10th in the long jump with 14’3 1/2”.