CENTRAL SQUARE – Having claimed just one win in the regular season, the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team nearly doubled that total in a quest to get back to the Section III Class A championship game for the fourth year in a row.

However, the two-time defending sectional and regional champion Bees saw its eason end in a tough 10-9 defeat to Liverpool in last Thursday’s Class A semifinal at Central Square.

The Warriors were victorious in both regular-season meetings by 11-8 and 14-6 margins. This, along with B’ville’s struggles through a 1-15 regular season, did little to suggest that Liverpool would find the Bees toughest in their playoff encounter.

Controlling the tempo most of the way, the Bees also diversified its attack, something the Warriors found it difficult to do as it leaned heavily on Mia Berthoff, who had three goals and three assists, and Maura Woods, who scored three times.

By contrast, B’ville got a three-goal hat trick from Jaya Madigan, but also two goals from Raegan Ratliff and Peyton Dyl, while Lea Otts had a goal and two assists and Olivia Bartlett also found the net.

Despite leading most of the way – 4-2 after one period and 6-5 at halftime – the Warriors found it difficult to get clear and, in the fourth quarter, were shut out as the Bees pulled even, 9-9, with three minutes left in regulation.

But Liverpool’s Isabelle Akely got the OT draw. The ball went to Berthoff who, drawing in the Bees’ defenders, then fed it to Emma Esposito, who netted the game-winner and sent the Warriors to the sectional final against top seed Cicero-North Syracuse.

Barlett is one of only a handful of seniors graduating, and the presence of so much younger talent on the roster should mean the Bees returning to top form and contending again in 2025.