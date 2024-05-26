SYRACUSE – When one big hit was required and had proven elusive for most of Sunday night’s Section III Class AA championship game at Onondaga Community College, Cooper Marko delivered it – and made Christian Brothers Academy baseball fans quite happy.

Marko’s bases-clearing double in the top of the sixth inning turned around a close, tense title game and, combined with Tom Menar’s stellar relief pitching, ultimately helped the Brothers defeat Cicero-North Syracuse 8-3 for the sectional title.

This marked a long-awaited post-season deliverance for CBA, who reached sectional finals in 2021 (against Auburn in Class A) and 2023 (against Liverpool in Class AA) and lost them both.

“We really wanted it,” said Marko. “And we’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

CBA who came to this game with plenty of confidence, gained from winning 13 of 14 games and knocking out both Liverpool and Baldwinsville in the sectional playoffs. Also, it beat C-NS 11-7 when the two teams played late in April.

What quickly emerged in this sectional final rematch was a pattern where the two sides frequently threatened big innings but only partially delivered on them, keeping things close.

With two on and one out in the top of the first, Jack Landau doubled to the wall, but the chase for the ball froze the runners, and only Riley Clemons-Butenko scored, with the Brothers unable to add to it.

C-NS answered in the bottom of the first, Carter King singling home Andrew Davis, but the 1-1 tie was broken in the second with another two-out RBI hit, this one a double by Riley Clemons-Butenko.

The Brothers loaded the bases in the top of the third with no one out. Harris lined it right at Zimmer, who stepped on second for a double play, and Ben Snyder popped out in foul territory, keeping it at 2-1.

Fired up by this, C-NS pulled back even 2-2 in the bottom of the third, then loaded the bases with no one out in the fourth, pushing across a run on Zimmer’s sacrifice fly to take its first lead.

Now, though, it was the Northstars unable to get away with Menar, relieving Ben Lovell, getting out of that fourth-inning jam and a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the bottom of the fifth.

Menar said that an early-season injury limited his mound role to late-inning relief, but that now he had the ability to longer – which he did, and in the top of the sixth, CBA got its breakthrough.

Harris led off with a walk, and starter Kaden Kalfass exited, replaced by relief specialist Battista Wood, who got two outs but gave up walks to Jimmy Kennedy and Clemons-Butenko that loaded the bases.

Marko was up. He said that, based on the many rallies his team had made during the season, “I knew we would come back”, and he made it happen when he drilled a Wood pitch to the wall in left, clearing the bases and putting the Brothers up 5-3.

Mike Giamartino followed with an RBI triple and raced home on Landau’s single. This, along with Kennedy’s RBI single in the top of the seventh, gave Menar the cushion to work the last two innings and secure a sectional championship.

CBA will return to OCC this Saturday at 6 pm. to face Section II champion Shenendehowa in the Class AAA regional final, determining who will advance to the June 7-8 state final four in Binghamton.

“We knew we were the best team in Section III,” said Menar. “And we want more.”