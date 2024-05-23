CENTRAL NEW YORK – With a roster composed of six freshmen and sophomores, the Fayetteville-Manlius Green girls off team took on all challengers in 2024 and turned them back.

And it happened one more time Tuesday at the Pompey Club, where the Hornets held off two strong challengers and secured the Section III Division I team championship and a berth in next month’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

F-M Green finished with 373, just ahead of Rome Free Academy’s of 378, along with a third-place 381 from Cicero-North Syracuse Blue. Jamesville-DeWitt got fifth place with 432 and F-M White was sixth with 432.

Like the Hornets, RFA had gone undefeated in the regular season, and it would produce the individual champion in Evie Denton, whose 18-hole score of 80 beat out the 82 from C-NS Blue’s Isabella Borte.

Lindsey Chong led F-M Green to victory, shooting an 89, two strokes ahead of Bella Fullmer’s 91. Lizzie Noel finished with a 96 as Gabby Dardis shot 97, Claire Zerillo posted 102 and Maya Mody had a 105.

All six golfers advanced to the individual sectional state qualifier two days later at Cedar Lake Club in Clayville, near Utica, along with F-M White’s Emma Li, who shot 101, and Kate Parmley, who posted 108.

Also advancing from the sectional tournaments was three J-D golfers led by Jaeda Robinson, who had a 91, well ahead of the 106 from Anna Smith and 108 from Yara Farah. East Syracuse Minoa saw Leah Chavoustie post 100 to join the field in the qualifier.

Elsewhere, in the sectional Division II championships at Kanon Valley Christian Brothers Academy finished behind Vernon-Verona-Sherrill for the top team spot.

However, many different CBA golfers earned berths in the individual state qualifier held two days later at Cedar Lake Club in Clayville, near Utica.

They included Olivia Dispenza, who led the Brothers shooting a 104. Clara DeFilippis had a 107, with Anna Fuller and Meredith Sommers both posting 113 and Alicia Snyder getting a 123. Manlius Pebble Hill standout Amitees Fazeli put up a 96 to finish sixth overall as Sauquoit Valley’s Kamryn Yerman, with a 79, took individual honors.