CENTRAL NEW YORK – Barely a day after they both found out where they were assigned for the Section III playoffs, the Cazenovia and Chittenango girls lacrosse teams saw their seasons conclude.

In the Class D opening round Monday night, the no. 8 seed Lakers were at home, facing no. 9 seed Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, but found itself unable to contain the Red Devils in a 17-6 defeat.

A relentless pace on a warm, summer-like evening was just what VVS wanted as it steadily built a 7-4 advantage by halftime and then, in the last two periods, pulled clear.

On the Lakers’ side, Sally Hughes did get a three-goal hat trick, with Charlie Prior scoring twice and getting an assist as Hayden Bubble had the other goal. Maddie DeAngelis had two assists and Izzy Stromer-Galley a single assist.

Still, the Red Devils proved overwhelming, Sophia Sherwood and Carmella Garcia both netting four goals and Sherwood adding three assists as Alslinn McNamara got three goals. The Lakers’ season finished with a 4-12 record.

Chittenango found itself in a similar situation in the Class C sectional tournament, only it was a no. 9 seed facing a no. 8 seed, Whitesboro, but the result was the same.

The Bears lost, 11-8, not quite able to turn around the 12-6 defeat it took to this same Whitesboro side just nine days earlier.

Here, much of the margin was built in the first half, Whitesboro limiting Chittenango to a pair of goals while getting out in front and then answering every time the Bears tried to catch up in the late going.

Tomi Newkirk led with three goals and one assist. Persephone Rohrer and Anna Lazzaro both got one goal and one assist, while Gracie Brazell, Reese Ferstler and Sequoya Roberts converted and Caitlyn Sgambellone added an assist.

Whitesboro pulled through with three-goal hat tricks from Jillian Davis and Kaelyn Barry, plus two goals from Danielle Lachacz and Abigail Dicks to advance to a quarterfinal against top seed Indian River as the Bears concluded an 8-9 season.