Anne (Friske) Klaczko, 54, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Upstate University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A lifetime resident of the Camillus area, she was a cherished member of her community and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and nurse.

Anne graduated from West Genesee High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the Crouse School of Nursing. She dedicated over a decade of her career to Crouse Hospital and continued her service at Upstate University Hospital for another eight years. Her commitment to caring for others was evident in her professional life and her personal interactions.

As a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Anne’s faith was a guiding force in her life. She was known for her unwavering support of her family, particularly as a proud dance mom who devoted countless hours to encouraging and celebrating her children’s achievements.

Anne was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Doris Friske.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Donald Klaczko; sons, Donald Jr. (Bonni) of Camillus, Michael (Christie) of Rochester, and Andrew (Amanda) of Milton, VT; daughter, Kathryn Klaczko of Camillus; beloved granddaughter, Eliza Klaczko; twin grandsons on the way; brothers, Charles (Manette) Friske of Columbus, OH, John (Sandy) Friske of Camillus, William (Huisuk) Friske of Troy, Robert (Diane) Friske of Belmont, WA, Michael (Diane) Friske of Chicago, IL, and Stephen (Rena) Friske of Reedville, VA; sister, Margaret (Paul) Richardson of Camillus; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031.

