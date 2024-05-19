DERUYTER – In between the OHSL Liberty division small-school championships and Section III Class B-2 championships, each of the Cazenovia track and field teams found time to squeeze in another meet – and another victory.

During Friday’s Steve Camelbeek Invitational at DeRuyter High School, the boys Lakers picked up 173 points and the girls Lakers had 196 points, each of them finishing first well clear of their respective fields.

Eliot Comeau led the Cazenovia boys, winning the 800-meter run in two minutes, 2.04 seconds to edge Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Jordan Wingert (2:02.67) as Caleb Gilmore got fourth place in 2:05.28. In the high jump, Comeau cleared 6 feet, second to the 6’1″ of Morrisville-Eaton’s Dylan Prentice, with Judah Ossont fourth and Michael Harris fifth.

Braden Carnahan claimed the 110 high hurdles in a season-best 16.27 seconds, ahead of Charles Wilcox (18.73) was third before Carnahan, Harris, Wyatt Scott and Charlie Compeau claimed victory in the 4×100 relay in 45.74.

Scott was the only competitor to break the one-minute mark in the 400 hurdles, winning in 59.22 as Wilcox got fourth place in 1:07.42. A long jump of 18’10 1/2″ got Scott in second place, with Ossont third going 17’9 3/4″, a season best, but improving to second in the triple jump with 39’7 3/4″ as Nolan Campagna (35’10”) finished fourth.

Tugaw, Jack Macro, Jonathan Sweet and Aidan Jurgens won a special 4×100 for throwers in a quick 49.20, no one else breaking the 54-second mark as Sweet later took fifth (106 feet) in the discus and Macro (98’2″) was fourth.

Tristan Field-Bradley gained second place in the 400-meter dash in 53.45 seconds, with Finn Worthington second in the 200 in 23.43 as Carnahan (23.97) was fourth and Compeau sixth. Jake Woolbert, in 4:47.31, took second at 1,600 meters, ahead of Will Galton (5:11.24) in fourth place.

Gilmore, clearing 10 feet, was second in the pole vault, with Wilcox third and Jack Cochrane fourth, each topping 8’6″. The Lakers were also third in the 4×800 relay in 9:31.58 as Campagna went 11:27.20 in the 3,200-meter run for fourth place and Harris took fifth in the 100-meter dash in a season-best 11.97 seconds.

Cazenovia’s girls continued to dominate field events, where Susie Pittman again cleared 10 feet in the pole vault to beat the 8’6″ from second-place Sofie Reger and also won the triple jump by going 36’4″ to edge the 36-foot attempt by VVS’s Ananya Bismark. In a 1-2 high jump, Reger and Skye Stanford both cleared 4’6″, but Reger took the top spot.

Also, in the shot put Maddy Rothfeld threw it 32’7″ to pull away from a field that included Karly Vaas (26’4″) in fifth place, but Vaas improved to third in the discus with 71’2″ as Olivia Morse finished fourth.

Elsewhere, Izzy Stromer-Galley beat the field in the 100 sprint in 12.92 seconds to the 13.01 of Bishop Grimes’ Telhia Hosea as Audie Spring (13.47) finished fifth. Stromer-Galley added a second in the 200 in 27.90 to Hosea’s 27.58 right before she paired with Pittman, Audie Spring and Claire Marris to win the 4×100 in 50.97, nearly three seconds ahead of the field.

Only Cazenovia ran the 4×800, where Reid McMurtrie, Alyssa Wardell, Lily Kogut and Olivia Ruddy posted 10:09.15 as, in the 4×400, Pittman, McMurtrie, Marris and Meghan Mehlbaum won in 4:05.40.

McMurtrie won the 800 in 2:30.52, ahead of Delanie Dowling in fourth and Lauren McLean in fifth place. In the 4×100 for throwers, Rothfeld, Morse, Vaas and Alayna Benson prevailed in 1:02.80 to Westmoreland’s 1:04.18.

Abbie Comeau got second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:35.51, with Dinah Gifford third and Haylee Stearns fifth, while in the 1,500 Kogut finished third in 5:19.19, with Ruddy fifth and Zoey Gagne fourth.

Becca Brooks took second (18.83 seconds) and Angela Moskovich fourth (19.37) in the 100 hurdles, where Stanford finished sixth. Mehlbaum was third in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.42, with Eleanor Mongeau fifth and Brooks sixth.

It was similar in the 400 sprint, Ava Eno getting third in 1:06.61 with Wardell fifth and Margaret Huftalen sixth. Spring was fourth and Haylee Stearns sixth in the long jump.