ONONDAGA COUNTY – Each of the two Baldwinsville golf teams found themselves at Timber Banks last Monday afternoon for a head-to-head match where the Bees’ Red squad scored 120 to the White squad’s 158.

On an individual basis, Anna Falcone and Abby Mantione led the way, each shooting 29 to beat out the 30 from Peyton Kowalski as Amelia Hahn finished with a 32.

Mija Beganovic led B’ville White by posting a 34, but two more B’ville Red players followed as Lauren Wickes shot a 35 and Tara Friedman contributed a 38.

Sadie Ward and Mia Cummings had matching totals of 40, with Kelly Nadzan contributing a 42. Mariah Warnken finished at 44 ahead of a 46 from Kate McManus and 48 from Paige Enright.

Rain fell over the next two days before it dried up on Thursday and B’ville Red earned one of its most impressive victories of the spring, rolling past Liverpool 188-252.

Amid a top-four Bees sweep, Falcone shot a 45, edging out Hahn’s 46 for individual honors. Mantione put up a 47 for third place and Kowalski’s 50 beat the low Warriors round of 61 from Harper Foriero.

B’ville White lost that same day to West Genesee 155-185 at West Hill Golf Course. Ward had a 44, with Livia Zoanetti (46) just ahead of Quinn Lovelace (47) and Cummings (48), but the Wildcats had the top four scores led by a 36 from Sophia Simiele.

Then, making it back-to-back wins on Friday, B’ville Red put away Cicero-North Syracuse Green 184-225 at Greens at Beaumont. Kowalski was easily the top individual, her 41 seven shots ahead of the 48 from Mantione as Hahn was third with a 49 ahead of the Northstars’ Jessica Barnes (51) and Falcone put up a 54.

All of this leadas to Tuesday’s Section III Division I championships, taking place at the Pompey Club, with the state qualifier two days later at Cedar Lake Club south of Utica.