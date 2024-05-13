CENTRAL NEW YORK – nother regular season for the Cazenovia boys track and field team concluded with the Lakers undefeated and well clear of all of its Onondaga High School League Liberty American division foes.

Further proof of this was offered last Wednesday afternoon, when Cazenovia went to Hannibal and breezed to an 111-30 victory with several different individual standouts.

Ethan Burry swept both of the throwing events, heaving the discus 101 feet 6 inches and getting a top shot put of 36’5”. Eliot Comeau cleared 5’8” in the high jump, with Caleb Gilmore topping 9’6” in the pole vault and Charlie Comeau going 37’8” in the triple jump.

Finn Worthington swept two sprints, taking the 100-meter dash in 11.2 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 23.3 while joining Braden Carnahan, Wyatt Scott and Charlie Comeau for a time of 45.6 in the 4×100 relay.

In the 400, Scott, Comeau, Tristan Field-Bradley and Judah Ossont were victorious in 3:51.4, with Scott going 1:03.8 in the 400 hurdles and Field-Bradley taking the 400-meter dash in 53.8 seconds. Carnahan won the 110 hurdles in 15.9 seconds.

Eliot Comeau would go to Friday’s Oneida Invitational and, in the boys 800, tear to a time of 2:00.46, which put him second behind the quick 1:55.92 put up by South Lewis standout Colin Stafford.

Chittenango had its own successful three-team meet last Tuesday, able to prevail over Homer and Living Word Academy. The boys Bears beat the Trojans 96-44 and the Lions 91-48, with Chittenango’s girls handling Homer 85-52 and LWA 111-19.

But the work didn’t end there for the Bears, who went Friday to the John Arcaro Classic at Baldwinsville and put together a string of strong finishes on both the girls and boys sides.

In the girls 4×800 relay, Mariah Stewart, Ani McCarthy, Natalie DiGennaro and Sophia DiGennaro put up a time of 10:10.89, second only to the winning 10:02.15 from Liverpool.

Hannah Wagner soon followed by earning third place in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.86, not far from the winning 1:05.36 from Cicero-North Syracuse’s Grace Murray.

Ava McLean got seventh in the 3,000-meter run in 11:58.50 as Laura Powers took eighth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:16.26 and Sophia DiGennaro was ninth in the 800. Natalie DiGennaro had an eighth-place triple jump of 30’1 1/2”.

Over on the boys side, Chittenango’s 4×800 team finished fourth as Bryce Edwards, Micah Granata, Sean Navin and Gavin Roach went 9:01.42. Robert Pierce added an 11th in the 400-meter dash in 54.37 seconds and Drew Toner cleared 9 feet in the pole vault.