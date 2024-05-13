CENTRAL NEW YORK – No matter which competition it faced and on which course, no one seemed able to keep up with the top girls golf teams from Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy.

Maintaining its perfect mark among SCAC Metro division sides, F-M Green went to Timber Banks and put up another impressive score against Baldwinsville Red, prevailing 182-202 over the Bees.

Maya Moody’s 44 was the low total for the Hornets, just ahead of Gabby Dardis and Lindsay Chong, who both shot 45. Bella Fullmer posted a 48, with Lizzie Noel (51) and Claire Zerillo (53) close behind.

One more regular-season road match remained, against Cicero-North Syracuse Green. Not only did the Hornets win, but its 162-215 margin represented a new team record, breaking the 174 established in 2018.

In a tight race at the top, Noel and Dardis both shot 40, while Fullmer and Moody finished with 41. Zerillo (48) and Chong (49) also broke 50, something only Jessica Barnes (49) did for the Northstars.

F-M Green kept it up Wednesday at Green Lakes, putting away West Genesee 177-207. Dardis pulled away for individual honors, her 39 well clear of a 44 from Moody, while Noel and Chong both shot 47 and Zerillo added a 51.

Back on Monday, F-M White lost at home to Cicero-North Syracuse Blue 194-209. Gretchen Brien’s 50 trailed the Northstars’ pair of Isabella Borte (41) and Abby Hildreth (48), while Emma Li had a 50, Adeline Davies a 52 and Katherine Parmley produced a 56.

In the rain on Friday, F-M White defeated Baldwinsville White 143-167. Brien and Jayme Palamara both shot 35, beating out a 36 from Davies as Li and Parmley had matching totals of 37.

CBA still ruled the Onondaga High School League, going to 9-0 last Monday at Woodcrest by taking out Chittenango 189-236. Anna Fuller’s 40 beat the Bears’ Anna Scheidelman and her 45, with Josie Lachut getting a 49 ahead of two 50s from Clara DeFililppis and Alicia Snyder.

And then the unbeaten streak nearly ended on Thursday, at Tuscarora, CBA holding off Marcellus by a single shot, 202-203.

Snyder and Lachut shot 51, as did Olivia Dispenzia, but they were well back of the leading 44 by the Mustangs’ Allison Coombs. It took a 52 from Meredith Sommers to help the Brothers pull it out.

Bishop Grimes played last Tuesday and lost, 213-235, to Skaneateles, the Lakers led by Genevieve Johnson posting a score of 56 at Skaneateles Country Club.

Then Grimes and Manlius Pebble Hill both faced Cazenovia on Wednesday at Cazenovia Country Club, the Cobras shooting 218 and the Trojans 220 behind the Lakers’ total of 208.

Amitees Fazelli shot 43 to lead the Trojans and Chloe Dailey continued to play well for Grimes, earning a 45 to equal Cazenovia’s low round from Grace Probe. Darby Gardner and Caroline Mezzalingua both posted 56 for MPH, whlie Grimes’ Carmel Suh had a 57 and 58s came from Gabby Kuberski and Gianna DiNiro.

Grimes had its own match with Marcellus on Friday and lost, 180-225, to the Mustangs at the Links at Erie Village. Suh shot 53 and Kuberski added a 55 to pace the Cobras.

In boys golf, Bishop Grimes lost 200-240 to Bishop Ludden last Monday at the Links at Erie Village. Dom Kensey’s 42 and Christian Aiello’s 53 trailed the Gaelic Knights’ top-three sweep led by 40s from Phil McGarvey and Max Boyea. Nate Abernethy finished with a 50.

A day later, though, Grimes beat Fabius-Pompey 227-255. A top-three sweep had Mike D’Agata shoot 42, Kensey get a 43 and Abernethy shoot 44 ahead of the 45 from the Falcons’ Peter Skeval. Aiello and Coooper Boots both posted 49.

Manlius Pebble Hill had a close 264-265 win over Solvay followed a day later, at Drumlins. Owen Sacks took individual honors shooting a 44 to beat out the 45 from the Bearecats’ Josh Komar, while Carter Zimmerman and Jeff Pisciarino both shot 54, Andy Wladis had a 55 and Jack Liddy added a 57.