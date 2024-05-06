CENTRAL NEW YORK – Most of the area’s high school track and field teams would spend the first Friday of May going against one another as part of the large field at the East Syracuse Minoa Invitational.

West Genesee had a win in the girls 4×800 relay when Chloe Feitze, Peyton Long, Andrea Conklin and Zoe Maupin went 10 minutes, 11.24 seconds, well clear of Baldwinsville’s second-place 10:29.30.

Fietze also took second in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:43.73. Claire Griffin nearly win the 800-meter run, her time of 2:27.23 only trailing the 2:27 flat from Jamesville-DeWitt’s Meghana Reddy. Maupin was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:23.50.

Marcellus saw Owen Alexander finish second in the boys 110 hurdles in 16.02 seconds, Paul Swenson take second in the triple jump with 40’5 1/4” and Alex LoStracco third in the boys 400 hurdles in 1:02 flat.

Liam Eldridge earned fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:04.57 to go with a third in the 4×800 in 8:39.86. Nolan Hoey was fourth in the boys shot put with 43’6” and Xander Szalach sixth in the high jump as Andrew McCaffrey, clearing 10’6”, tied for fifth in the pole vault.

Also for the Mustangs, Corrine Aldrich got to third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:02.32. Solvay competed here, too, with Kyira Davis fifth in the girls 200-meter dash in 27.34 seconds and adding a sixth (15’2″) in the long jump.

Westhill had Eileen Mullen get second place in the girls 1,500-meter run in 5:18.05, while Mallie Alt was second in the pole vault, topping 9 feet 6 inches, and Mary Kate Rewakowski (9 feet) was third. Dericka Trotman was second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.

Before this, league meets last Wednesday included WG facing Cicero-North Syracuse last Wednesday head-to-head at Bragman Stadium a week after it went there for a six-team meet that included ESM, Baldwinsville and Liverpool.

The boys Wildcats lost 96-45 to the Northstars, yet it included Dylan Frost, Will Fettig and Logan Scott winning two events apiece. as Hayden Rothenberg’s triple jump of 41 feet equaled that of the Northstars’ Zuriel Dickerson and Jake Coffey, clearing 5’4” in the high jump, matched Andrew Potter for top honors.

Frost went 11.04 seconds for first in the 100-meter dash, Fettig took the 200 in 23.23 and Scott claimed the 400 hurdles in 1:00.19 before they went to the 4×100 and, with Will Rufa, won in 44.15 to C-NS’s 44.94.

Though the WG girls lost 103-38 to C-NS, wins were earned by the Wildcats’ 4×800 relay team, with Griffin, Maupin, Long and Conklin going 10:10.77 to beat the Northstars’ 10:55.20.

Fietze was victorious in the 800 in 2:19.83, with Maupin second and Erin Fortune third in the 1,500 and Rebecca Dickey second in the 3,000. Eliana Freeman won the shot put, her 30’2” ahead of the 28’3” from teammate Amelia Jennings.

Skaneateles saw its girls team beat Hannibal 100-39 with Taylor Harvey taking first in the 100 (14.1 seconds) and 400 (1:06.7) sprints along with Tobi DiRubbo running the 800 in 2:35.9 and Lucy Fleckenstein winning the 1,500 in 5:03.9. Caroline McSwain finished first in the 3,000 in 13:24.2.

Aside from going 18.6 seconds in the 100 hurdles, Kathryn Cowden also cleared 6 feet in the pole vault to match Lakers teammate Gianna Caraccio, with Sarah Lang (triple jump), Grace Fouser (high jump), Sarah Lang (long jump) and Charlotte Wright (discus) also victorious.

Marcellus topped Phoenix 94-46, with several athletes winning two events apiece, including Madison Foy, who went 16.4 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 1:13.3 to take the 400 hurdles.

Dorothy McMahon equaled Harmony Frost’s 27.3 seconds in the 200 while taking the long jump with 15’8”. Sara Welsh was first in the pole vault (6’6”) and triple jump (29’4”) as Lorelei Reffler topped 4’8” in the high jump.

Frost was first in the 100 sprint as Corrine Aldrich (800) and Luciana Eldridge (3,000) both took distance races and Elizabeth Rossiter edged Phoenix’s Samantha Hopps in the 400 sprint, though both finished in 1:03.3.