CENTRAL NEW YORK – What the West Genesee softball team had constantly proven was that it could come from behind, doing so three straight times in wins over Fayetteville-Manlius, CBA and Central Square during the school break.

Still, the Wildcats entered the second half of the regular season sporting a 6-4 mark and looking to improve it in big road tests at Baldwinsville and Cicero-North Syracuse.

WG did not get on the board in a 5-0 defeat to B’ville, but most of the game was a tense pitcher’s duel, Maria Brandt matching Bella Hotchkiss for four innings at 0-0.

However, the Bees scored four times in the bottom of the fourth, more than enough for Hotchkiss, who limited the Wildcats to four hits – two by Alanna Bowman, one each by Christna Guglielmi and Brynlee Elkins.

Against C-NS on Thursday, the Wildcats lost, 5-2, to the same Northstars side it beat 4-0 early in April, unable to answer after giving up three runs in the bottom of the third.

Lorelai Leskoske pitched five innings before Brandt worked the sixth. WG had just five hits, with Kyra Lynch getting an RBI as Elkins and Lexi Pallone scored the runs.

Before all this, WG pounded East Syracuse Minoa 17-0 last Monday afternoon, ending the game in five innings as it piled up seven runs in the second, four runs in the third and six runs in the fourth.

Bowman stood out, her pair of doubles leading to a career-best six RBIs. Jenna Bookman went four-for-four with a double, three singles and four RBIs, while Lorelai Leskoske drove in a pair of runs. Elkins, Makayla Dunham, and Mackenzie Dunham each scored three times.

In Friday’s 11-5 win over Fulton, WG broke out of an early 3-3 tie, a five-run fourth inning the key rally. Guglielmi went three-for-three and drove in two runs, with Elkins and Bowman matching that two-RBI output.

Jordan-Elbridge pounded Homer 16-1 last Monday afternoon,, its second straight 16-run game. Abbie Ahern homered and drove in three runs, with Abby DelFavero getting two singles and four RBIs as Ava Hildebrant and Brielle Whitten drove in two runs apiece.

At Canastota two days later, the Eagles again hits double digits on the scoreboard, prevailing 10-3 as it broke away with a four-run fourth inning and three-run sixth.

Neveah Foster’s three hits paced J-E as she joined Cameron Fraher, Brooke Chiaramonte and Bella D’Arrigo with one RBI apiece. LaVancha drove in a pair of runs and scored three times as DelFavero, pitching a complete game, struck out eight.

Westhill was dominant last Tuesday in an 18-2 win over Homer, taking just four innings to get those runs, including a six-run first and eight-run fourth.

Alexa Korrie singled, doubled and drove in four runs, with Morgan Kohanski going three-for-three with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Nine different players drove in at least one run as Medeiros and Bella Johnson got two RBIs apiece.

Right after it lost to Marcellus, Westhill turned to Homer again on Thursday and managed to top what it did the first time around, a five-run first inning and 11-run second part of a 22-1 victory.

Hitting her team’s only home run, Korrie also singled as she and Catherine Cottrell both got four RBIs. Kohanski tripled, joining Caputo with three RBIs apiece as Samantha Snyder drove in a pair of runs.

Bishop Ludden beat Bishop Grimes for the second time this season on Wednesday afternoon, this one a 14-7 game where, down 5-1, the Gaelic Knights turned it around with 10 runs in the top of the third and never got caught.

Even wilder was Thursday’s 16-14 win over Syracuse City where Ludden had 18 hits. Amyah Macknail had four of those hits, with Serena Royal, Grace Hilton and Sophia Chemotti earning three hits apiece and combining to score eight runs.

The brief win streak halted on Friday when the Gaelic Knights lost, 16-1, to Pulaski, who got two home runs from Danielle Birmingham as she earned five RBIs. Bridgette Fox added a solo home run.