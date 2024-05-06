CENTRAL NEW YORK – Once everyone was back in town, area high school girls golf teams plunged into their busiest part of the season, finding a modest amount of success.

Marcellus earned its first victory of the season in last Monday’s match against Chittenango at Tuscarora Golf Club, the Mustangs putting away the Bears 232-296.

Allison Coombs claimed individual honors shooting a 51 ahead of a 55 from Genevieve Formoza. Sofia Tufenkjian and Bella Formoza both finished with rounds of 63.

A day later, it was Marcellus against Westhill at Tuscarora, and the Mustangs won it 216-271. It was a close race at the top, Tufenkjian’s 51 beating Coombs’ 52 and Emma Formoza’s 53 as Caitlyn Sammon shot 60. Annabella Cecile led the Warriors with a 63 as Samantha Burkett (67) beat out Anna Jackson (70) and Elizabeth Roesch (71).

Skaneateles was 2-0 going into a clash with Christian Brothers Academy at Skaneateles Country Club last Monday afternoon, but could not keep up with the Brothers, taking a 187-244 defeat.

Ella Arroyo, Cate Gunderson and Genevieve Johnson each shot 59 for the Lakers, but that trailed a top-five CBA sweep led by Anna Fuller (42) and Clara DeFilippis (45). Beckett O’Brien’s 67 beat out Emma Murphy’s 58.

Rebounding a day later at SCC, Skaneateles beat Manlius Pebble Hill 223-233. Gunderson’s 52 trailed the Trojans’ Amitees Fazeli (45), but Arroyo shot 55 and Paige Posecznick earned a 56 as Murphy shot 60.

Then it was the Lakers’ turn against Westhill on Thursday at SCC. Skaneateles won 238-259, Gunderson again at the top with a 56 in windy conditions as Murphy had a 60 to beat 61s by O’Brien and Posecznick and 62s from Cecile and Jackson for the Warriors.

Before it met Marcellus and Skaneateles, Westhill lost at home 205-260 to Cazenovia. Burkett shot 61 to beat Cecile’s 63, but they trailed a Lakers quartet led by Grace Probe’s 43 as Jackson and Gracelyn Gray both posted 68.

In its only match last week, West Genesee beat Cicero-North Syracuse Green 217-244 at Greens at Beaumont to move to 4-4 on the season. Sophia Simiele’s 45 was the low round by 10 strokes over the 55 from the Northstars’ Jessica Barnes, while Hollis Pfeiffer had a 56, Mia Barbuto a 57 and Maddie Barstow a 59.

Bishop Ludden plays boys golf in the spring and had its opener last Monday against Pulaski, beating the Blue Devils 220-234 at Pompey Club. Phil McGarvey shot 41, while Matt Kneichle shot 43, scores that Pulaski matched at the top, but it was Blake Kneichle’s 47 and Nick Brunger’s 48 that helped the Gaelic Knights move ahead for good.

Playing Fabius-Pompey three days later, Ludden topped the Falcons 218-236, with Boyea shooting 38 to lead the individual parade. Brunger was second with a 41, McGarvey adding a 44 and Blake Kneichle a 46 as Matt Kneichle (49) also broke 50.