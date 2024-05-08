Libby Rubenstein, 86, died with her family by her side in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Born on Aug. 27 in Corning, N.Y., to Morton and Ethel Rosenbloom, she had been a resident of Syracuse since 1962.

Libby was a graduate of Buffalo University. After she and Arnie were married in 1961 they lived in Germany for a year before returning to Syracuse. She taught French and English at Liverpool High School. She was also fluent in German. Once her children Phil and Mara were born she stopped teaching and became a full time mom.

She returned to the family business, United Radio, once the children were independent enough to manage without her being home.

Libby was the warrantee manager of the automotive division. More importantly, she was greatly influential in developing the culture of United Radio. She set the bar for the many women employees who were so fortunate to work under her supervision. She was a true trailblazer and coach for women in the workplace.

Libby was a past president of the Women’s Division of Syracuse Jewish Federation and received an award for her outstanding leadership; was a lion of Judah and a life time member of Hadassah.

Libby and Arnie were well travelled – they visited all 50 states and around the world.

Her family includes her beloved husband Arnie of 62 year, their children Phil (Cami) and Mara (Mark) Charlamb; and grandchildren Brian, Jacob, Elle and Peter.

Funeral services were at Temple Adath Yeshurun, burial was in Adath Yeshurun Cemetery. Visit sisskindfuneralservice.com.