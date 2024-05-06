EAST SYRACUSE – Track and field teams from Cazenovia and Chittenango both made the short trip to last Friday’s East Syracuse Minoa Invitaitonal, where they recorded strong finishes.

The boys Lakers saw Eliot Comeau get third place in the high jump, clearing 6 feet 1 inches, just behind the winning 6’2” posted by ESM’s Ryan Sullivan on his home track.

Wyatt Scott made his way to fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.10. Caleb Gilmore went 2:06.77 for sixth place in the 800-meter run, while Braden Carnahan got seventh place in the long jump going 19’ 11 3/4”and eighth place in the 110 high hurdles in 16.99 seconds as Scott was 11th in both events. Judah Ossont added an eighth-place triple jump of 38’10 1/4”.

Jake Woolbert, Eliot Comeau, Michael Harris and Tristan Field-Bradley got fifth in the sprint medley relay in 4:02.61. Carnahan, Harris, Charlie Compeau and Finn Worthington got to eighth in the 4×100 relay in 44.69 as Chittenango (47.70) was 11th, but improved to seventh in the 4×800 in 9:33.72.

Nolan Campagna was 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12:06.84, with Ethan Burry 13th in the discus going 99’11”, one inch short of 100 feet, and also got 13th in the shot put with 36’4 1/2”.

The Chittenango girls had Hannah Wagner contend in the 200-meter dash, her time of 26.95 seconds in third place and not far from the winning 26.67 from Cicero-North Syracuse’s Stephanie Todd. Wagner also finished 11th in the long jump.

Allie Bartoszek made the 100-meter hurdles finals where she got sixth place in 17.77 seconds, Sophia DiGennaro adding a sixth in the 800 in 2:30.32 and Natalie DiGennaro ninth in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:29.21.

Mariah Stewart added an eighth-place finish in the pentathlon, earning 1,734 points, while Laura Powers was eighth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:15.68. The Bears got eighth in the 4×800 relay and eighth in the 4×400 in 4:24.87.

Caroline Litman tied for 10th in the high jump and Madelyn Dziedzic was 11th in the discus, while the best Chittenango boys finish came from Sean Eiffe, who in the discus threw it 115’7” and got to fifth place to go with a sixth (40’4”) in the shot put. Drew Toner tied for ninth in the pole vault, clearing 9’6”.