CENTRAL NEW YORK – Rain shortened the boys tennis match last Tuesday between Skaneateles and Homer, but the Lakers still got the points it needed with a trio of lopsided results for a 3-0 victory over the Trojans.

Noah Soderberg shut out Brayden Clark 6-0, 6-0, with Jake and Peter Salzhauer doing the same in doubles against Caleb Hanson and Max Totman. James Lovier and Kevin Torrisi won 6-0, 6-1 over Nick Barbieri and Enzo Spada.

The sun returned Wednesday and Skaneateles, in its match against Chittenango, fell 3-2 to the Lakers, even with Soderberg shutting out Logan Bronner 6-0, 6-0 and Jake and Peter Salzhauer handling Vince DiNatale and Seamus Gardner 6-1, 6-2.

The Bears dropped just three other games, all from the match where Lovier and Torrisi played and lost to Noah Edwards and Cole Thomas 6-2, 6-1. Neither Case Pavlus nor Patrick Scott got a game in their singles matches.

On Thursday, Skaneateles got back in the win column, handling Pulaski 5-0 as Soderberg and Lovier won the contested singles matches, with the doubles teams of Salzhauer-Salzhauer and Lucas Woodcock-Case Pavlus dropping just one game in four sets.

Marcellus faced Onondaga last Tuesday and, in single-sets matches to 10 games that fit in before the rain, claimed all of the points, the Mustangs putting away the Tigers 5-0.

Michael Devereaux’s 10-0 shutout of Melissa Sanborn began a singles run where Tucker Guerrina beat Caleb Fowler 10-2 and Owen Fontaine beat Jasmine Taylor 10-3.

Will Louer and Liam Lundrigan got a 10-0 doubles shutout over Olivia Bloom and Maggieann Morris, while Jakob O’Donnell and Trace Roming handled Nolan and Ryan Morris 10-4.

Then the Mustangs beat Cortland 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The doubles teams of Louer-Lundrigan and O’Donnell-Roming each won while dropping just two games apiece, while in singles Guerrina lost, but Devereaux handled Jeremie Hale 6-2, 6-0.

All of this made Friday’s 5-0 loss to Cazenovia a bit easier to take, while West Genesee did not get on the board last Thursday against Cicero-North Syracuse, taking a 7-0 defeat before a far closer 3-2 defeat to Whitesboro a day later.

Against C-NS, Sawyer Ruston and Jonah Hanlon had the closest match, in fourth doubles, falling 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 to Drew Errante and Andrew Matyasik as Joe Paoli and Nate Ruston fell to Ryan Fehrman and Zarin Langrisi 6-4, 6-2.