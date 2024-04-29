ONONDAGA COUNTY – Still parked at no. 2 in the state Class A rankings, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team made its way back to the area after a weekend trip to the Washington, D.C. suburbs for a pair of games against high-quality opposition.

The Northstars had split those games, falling 19-8 to a tremendous St. John’s Prep squad who overcame Gabby Putman’s 10 draw controls and three goals. Elizabeth Smith scored twice, with Mackenzie Prentice getting two assists as she, Brooke Molchanoff and Miabella Gates had one goal apiece.

It turned around in the other game, C-NS beating Bullis School 19-9 with Molchanoff and Sophia Nesci each scoring four times and combining for five assists. Prentice earned three assists, with Smith netting three goals as Putman and Natalie Wilson had two goals apiece.

That first local game back was Thursday, against Fayetteville-Manlius, and as with other local teams C-NS clinically took the Hornets apart, prevailing by a 19-6 margin.

It all started with Putman, who grabbed 16 draws that led to lots of Northstars possessions, which also complemented her one goal and one assist.

Prentice’s five goals and one assist paced C-NS, with Smith scoring four times and Nesci getting three goals and two assists. Molchanoff and Gates each converted twice, while Doty and Gabby Pauline joined Putman with single goals.

Liverpool, just one week removed from a 20-7 defeat to C-NS, showed a far different capability in its game last Tuesday against F-M, earning four different hat tricks in a 16-9 win over the Hornets.

Though it was Gianna Carbone leading the way thanks to her four goals and three assists, Maura Woods stepped up in a big way, taking advantage of F-M’s defensive attention to others and netting four goals, nearly doubling her season total to 10.

Not to be left out, Mia Berthoff and Lilia Hertweck both finished with three goals and two assists. Emma Esposito and Calli Brancato had the other goals.

Then there was Thursday afternoon’s game at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium against Baldwinsville, the reigning two-time sectional Class A champions but amid a mighty struggle having lost its first seven games of the season.

Knowing all this, Liverpool was steeled for a tough game – and got it, the Bees keeping it close but the Warriors, led by Berthoff, doing enough to keep B’ville winless and prevail 11-8.

All told, Berthoff scored five times and added a trio of assists, while Carbone also had three assists as she netted two goals. Woods also converted twice, single goals going to Esposito and Lauren Sacco as Hertweck earned an assist. Sierra Natoli paced B’ville with three goals and one assist.

In a third big game in a row Saturday, Liverpool faced West Genesee, yet it found itself unable to replicate the success it had against B’ville, falling 11-8 to the Wildcats.

Combined, Mia Gialto (four goals) and Sophia Lawrence (three goals) did much of WG’s damage, as no Warriors player scored more than twice against Wildcats goalie Allie Hanlon, who had 10 saves. Woods and Carbone had those two goals, with Berthoff, Hertweck and Lauren Sacco also converting.

It will be C-NS again challenging Liverpool this Thursday night at Bragman Stadium, the Warriors going on to a Saturday game at East Syracuse Minoa as the Northstars also face B’ville and Brighton this week.