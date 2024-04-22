CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two weeks for the East Syracuse Minoa track and field teams have yielded a pair of impressive victories against Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division opponents.

Having swept Oswego in their April 10 season opener, the Spartans took on Corcoran and Nottingham last Wednesday and beat both of them.

In the boys meet, ESM beat the Cougars 90-50 and the Bulldogs 79-60, with Jay-Neil McDuffie tearing to a time of 14.7 seconds in the 110 high hurdles and going 11.0 to edge teammate Mikah Combs (11.1) in the 100-meter dash.

Combs did take the 200-meter dash in 23 seconds flat and had a long jump of 19 feet 3 inches, while Joe Pedrosa-Garcia held off Nottingham’s Cory Morton, 1:00.9 to 1:01.3, in the 400 hurdles.

Charles English cleared 10 feet and Jayden Recabo topped 9 feet in the pole vault, with Jackson Quarry topping 5’8” in the high jump. Andrew LaMarche threw the shot put 41’10”, with K’mari Jones going 108’5” in the discus.

Combs, McDuffie, Hashim Abdi and Anthony Bryant ran the 4×100 relay in 43.8 seconds, while in the 4×400 Pedrosa-Garcia, Quarry, Justin Gaskins and Seamus DeSandre finished in 3:57.5.

Over in the girls meet, ESM smashed Corcoran 137-2 and Nottingham 103-37, with three wins from Akuot Kuany as she went 5’2” in the high jump to match the Bulldogs’ Miyanah Robinson (a state indoor champion), went 32’11” in the triple jump and claimed the long jump with 15’10”.

Evanni McDuffie swept to wins in the 100 in 12.5 seconds and the 200 in 26.8, while Amber Hayes took the 400 hurdles, Jaelyn Jordan the 800 and Rachael Burt the 3,000. Elise Mancini cleared 8 feet in the pole vault as Gianna Brilbeck went 83’3 ½” in the discus and Bryce Jones’ shot put of 31’3” beat out Kuany’s 28’7”.

As this went on, Fayetteville-Manlius had a high-profile three-team meet with Auburn and Baldwinsville, with the boys able to gain a split when it beat the Maroons 72-59 despite falling to the Bees 100-40.

Nolan McGinn went 4:21.52 in the 1,600-meter run, beating out the 4:25.51 from B’ville’s Noah Covert. Then, in the 800, McGinn (1:58.53) and Will Ditre (1:59.84) both broke the two-minute mark to beat a strong field, and McGinn completed his distance-race sweep by taking the 3,200 in 9:54.23 to the 9:56.05 of Auburn’s Austin Ferrin.

Nick Domashenko (11.42 seconds) and Jackson Burton (11.57) went 1-2 in the 100 sprint, and Domashenko went on to win the 200 in 22.46, nearly a full second ahead of the field. Matt Hiney’s high jump of 5’4” brought a second-place finish.

F-M’s girls also beat Auburn, 69-57, while taking a 93-46 loss to B’ville. Still, Izzie Sullivan dominated distance races, taking the 1,500 in 4:44.97 and, in 10:23.68, holding off the Maroons’ Kyleen Brady (10:25.48) in the 3,000.

Sullivan, Jordan Giannetti, Claire McDonald and Maria Khalifeh pulled away to take the 4×800 in 9:43.05. Allison Pynn tied for first in the high jump, clearing 4’8”, with Olive Hoover beating the field thanks to a long jump of 15’5”.