CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new season of high school girls golf began with courses still wet, yet quite playable – something that the area’s teams appreciated since it allowed for plenty of matches to take place.

Christian Brothers Academy was a perfect 14-0 last spring in the Onondaga High School League, and opened this season with a victory, too, turning back Marcellus 176-192 last Monday at Drumlins.

A close individual race had CBA’s Clara DeFlilippis shoot 41 for nine holes, edging the 42 from Anna Fuller and 43 from the Mustangs’ Genevieve Formoza. Alicia Snyder and Meredith Sommers both added depth with matching totals of 48.

In the first joint SCAC Empire division match of the season at Wa-Noa Golf Club, East Syracuse Minoa went to the top, shooting 190 ahead of Auburn’s 198 as Jamesville-DeWitt was third with 208.

Mia Williams led the Spartans with a 50, equaled by J-D’s Jaeda Robinson and Yara Farah. Leah Chavoustie and Shayla Sanson both got 58 for the Spartans as the Red Rams got 54s from Lila Schroth and Anna Smith.

Fayetteville-Manlius Green went to Timber Banks to open its season against Baldwinsville White and immediately displayed an envious amount of lineup depth in defeating the Bees 175-279.

Six Hornets broke 60 for nine holes, led by Maya Moody, who had a 42. Gabby Dardis shot 43, with Lindsey Chong getting a 44 as Elizabeth Noel, shooting a 46, beat out the 48 from Bella Fullmer and 49 from Claire Zerillo.

At the same time, F-M White was at Hickory Hills, where it blew past Liverpool 169-215 led by a strong 37 from Emma Li and 41 from Katherine Parmley. Adeline Davies shot a 45, just ahead of Gretchen Brien (46), Megan Dumas (47) and Jayme Palamara (48).

Then both F-M teams beat both Cicero-North Syracuse teams on Wednesday afternoon. At Green Lakes, it was F-M Green over C-NS Blue 171-178, led by Fullmer’s 37 which was two ahead of the Northstars’ Isabella Borte. Noel improved to a 41 as Chong shot 45 and Dardis posted 48.

Up at Greens at Beaumont, F-M White routed C-NS Green 203-261, getting the four lowest rounds on the board. Li’s 47 edged Parmley’s 48 for individual honors, with Brien and Davies each finishing at 54.

More wins followed on Thursday, F-M White pulling away from B’ville White 126-166 led by the trio of Li, Brien and Palamara, who each shot 31. Parmley contributed a 33, Dumas shot 34 and Davies finished with 37.

Only on Friday did F-M White’s win streak end at Northern Pines with a 175-212 defeat to C-NS Blue. Li shot 48, but four Northstars matched or beat it, led by Borte’s 39. Parmley shot a 53 ahead of Palamara (55) and Brien (56).

But F-M Green continued to roll, going to 4-0 by routing B’ville Red 170-223 at Green Lakes. Dardis worked through the wet conditions to shoot 40, Fullmer had a 42 and Moody a 43. Noel shot 46 and Chong contributed a 49.

Manlius Pebble Hill impressed last Tuesday in its season opener, taking out Chittenango 190-256 as Amitees Fazeli shot 42 at Drumlins to lead the Trojans. Close behind her, Darby Gardner shot 46, with Rose Fallon adding a 49 and Caroline Mezzalingua posting a 53.

Then MPH shot 204 Thursday at Drumlins to beat both Skaneateles (214) and Cazenovia (217), individual honors shared by Fazeli and Gardner as they both shot 43. Mezzalingua added a 57 and Mira Zhang shot 64.

Bishop Grimes met Skaneateles in last Monday’s opener at the Links at Erie Village, the Cobras taking a 213-245 defeat to the Lakers.

Chloe Dailey contended for individual honors, her 52 just behind the Lakers’ duo of Cara Gunderson (50) and Beckett O’Brien (51). Three other Lakers beat the 62 from Gabby Kuberski as Carmel Suh (65) beat out Gianna DiNiro (66).

But the Cobras got into the win column a day later, hosting Westhill and prevailing 230-251. Dailey, with a 50, pulled away from the Warriors’ Samantha Burkett (57) for the individual top spot, Kuberski adding a 59 ahead of a 60 from Suh and 61 from DiNiro.

In boys golf, Bishop Grimes, who lost its opener April 9 to Pulaski, got in the win column last Wednesday by topping Weedsport 237-253. Christian Aiello shot a 42 at Meadowbrook, with William Letto shooting 45 and Dominic Kinsey adding a 46.

MPH played Friday and won 233-283 over Cato-Meridian to go to 2-0. Qwen Sacks shot 44 at Meadowbrook, one ahead of Dash Goode’s 45, with Carter Zimmerman (47), Jayden Lin (48) and Jeff Pisciarino (49) also breaking 50.