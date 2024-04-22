CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the Chittenango track and field teams proved successful in last Wednesday’s meet against Cortland, defeating the Purple Tigers ahead of its own invitational meet this Friday afternoon.

Hannah Wagner led the girls Bears to an 88-51 win over the Purple Tigers with three individual titles. In 13.4 seconds, Wagner took the 100-meter dash over Cortland’s Bailey Dintino (13.6), and she pulled away to take the 400 hurdles in 1:13.6 and had a top long jump of 14 feet 4 ½ inches.

Laura Powers added a pair of titles, going 5:33.0 in the 1,500-meter run and 2:38 flat in the 800-meter run as Emily Judd and Ava McLean both ran 3,000 meters in 13:52 to share the top spot.

Sophia DiGennaro was first in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.3, with Taylor Velardi clearing 4’8” in the high jump. Natalie DiGennaro had a first-place triple jump of 30’3” as Campbell Reed threw the discus 74’10 1/4”.

The boys Bears topped Cortland 87-53 led by Robert Pierce, who matched the Purple Tigers’ Inko Abani in the 100-meter dash, each going 11.9 seconds, and then won the 200-meter dash outright in 24.0 to Ibani’s 24.1.

Joshua Lin had a top triple jump of 35 feet 1 inches and went 1:07.2 in the 400 hurdles. Bryce Edwards, in 2:19 flat, edged out Gavin Roach (2:19.1) in the 800-meter run, this after Edwards went 5:23.09 in the 1,600 to Ethan Lavier’s 5:23.5.

Drew Toner beat the field in the 400-meter dash, going 57.5 seconds to teammate Micah Granata’s 57.6, and Toner would also prevail in the pole vault, the only athlete to clear 9 feet.

Aside from the Chittenango Invitational, the Bears would also race Tuesday in the Westhill Spring Break Invitational, days after the Cazenovia boys track team took part in the Onondaga Invitational, finishing fifth with 34 points.

Finn Worthington, Braden Carnahan, Wyatt Scott and Charlie Comeau combined to go 45.75 seconds in the 4×800 relay, second to Jamesville-DeWitt’s 45.20.

On his own, Worthington got third place in the 200 in 23.73 ahead of Michael Harris (24.31) in fifth place, and fourth in the 400 in 53.06, with Jake Woolbert grabbing third place in the 3,200 in 10:08.03.

Jack Macro threw the discus 109’6” to set a new season mark and finish fourth, while also throwing the shot put 35’5 ½” for sixth place, with Jonathan Sweet 10th in 33’7”. Scott was fifth (19’10 ¼”) and Carnahan sixth (19’6 ½”) in the long jump, Scott adding a seventh in the 110 hurdles.