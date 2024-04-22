CENTRAL NEW YORK – Little has stopped either the Cazenovia or Chittenango boys tennis teams during the early stages of the 2024 seasone, one lopsided win following another and the two sides atop their respective Onondaga High School League divisions.

The Lakers’ 5-0 shutout of Pulaski last Monday night was its third in as many matches, with a singles forfeit to Max Reger as Gabe Reagan rolled past Myer Butler 6-0, 6-1 and Evan Molloy blanked Ethan Wiegel 6-0, 6-0.

Again, Traian Chercius and Garret Lounsbury played doubles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Shaun Archer and Miguel Johnson, with Liam Robertson and Cooper Frazee pairing up to top Ayden McNitt and Elijah Wilder by those same scores.

As an immediate follow-up, Cazenovia met Holland Patent on Tuesday afternoon and put together another 5-0 shutout, led by Cherciu returning to singles and blanking Jeff Dewar 6-0, 6-0.

Reagan got past Chris Kelly 6-3, 6-3, with Molloy handling Tyler Tydesley 6-0, 6-3. Pairing up in doubles, Cy Lurie and Ethan Camp turned back Mason Rasmussen and Nick Sheets 6-1, 6-1, with Robbie Dorus and Max Reger getting a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ethan Paladino and Conner Swift.

Chittenango took its own 3-0 record into last Monday’s match with Cortland and made it four in a row, taming the Purple Tigers by a score of 4-1.

Several matches were forfeited, but Noah Edwards did compete for the Bears in singles, beating Jeremie Hale 6-3, 6-3 to make up for Seth Boulter’s singles loss to Tyler Cranfield. Vince DiNatale and Seamus Gardner dominated in doubles, getting a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over Wrangler VanSlyke and Andre Myers.