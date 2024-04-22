ONONDAGA COUNTY – Recent years had seen the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team reinforce its superiority in the area large-school ranks with the number of victories it earned against the area’s most decorated program, West Genesee.

Yet in 2024, at least in the early going, the Wildcats have regained the upper hand, handing the Bees a 12-7 defeat in last Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division opener at Mike Messere Field.

Following an overtime defeat to Shenendehowa in the March 30 season opener, WG had won four in a row with its usual mix of well-balanced scoring and relentless man-to-man defense.

That defense kept B’ville off the board until the second quarter, allowing the Wildcats to move in front and then equal what B’ville produced the rest of the half to lead 5-3 at the break.

Gradually, WG pulled away and, overcoming 12 saves from Trevor Sutton, saw Nolan Bellotti and Gary McLane each get three-goal hat tricks, with Charlie Lockwood (back from a year spent at prep school) joined Nash Oudemool and Jake McMahon earning two goals apiece.

Brady Garcia did get a hat trick to tie for indivdual honors, but no other Bees player had multiple tallies as Zach Bice, Judson Ferris, Dylan Garcia and Iggy LoMedico had one goal apiece.

Back home on Thursday night, B’ville welcomed another traditional power, Fayetteville-Manlius, to Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, and again proved that it could win a tight, hard-fought contest when it edged the previously unbeaten Hornets 9-8.

B’ville got the jump, leading 4-1 after one period, only to have F-M battle back over the course of the next two periods led mostly by Tyler Burns, who burned the Bees’ defense and finished his night with six goals.

Keeping everyone else contained, though, B’ville took it to the fourth quarter tied, 8-8, and contained F-M down the stretch, with Brady Garcia eventually netting the game-winner, one of two goals to go with three assists.

Ferris earned a three-goal hat trick, with Bice and LoMedico also scoring twice. Dylan Garcia had a single goal and Matt Niedzialek earned an assist, and each of Trevor Sutton’s 13 saves proved important.

Then Christian Brothers Academy showed up on Saturday afternoon, and for once B’ville managed a victory without having to sweat out the conclusion, toppling the Brothers 16-8. After a tightly played first half, B’ville broke clear with five unanswered goals as it blanked CBA in the third quarter.

Brady Garcia had four goals and Dylan Garcia three goals, with Tieman Lynch also scoring three times. Ferris got two assists, joining LoMedico, Dan Trouesdale and Matt Niedzialek with one goal apiece. Alessio McGrane got an assists and, combined, Sutton and fellow goalie Jake Seefeldt recorded 13 saves.

As important as the game, though, was the formal induction of the Baldwinsville Boys Lacrosse Hall of Fame Class of 2014. Ryan Heath (Class of 2004), Kevin Johnson (Class of 1983), Billy Ward (Class of 2010) and Rick Young (Class of 1972) were chosen along with the 2017 team that won sectional and regional Class A championships.

Late this week, B’ville travels to Liverpool and follows up with a Saturday game at East Syracuse Minoa.