ONONDAGA COUNTY – Each of the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse Blue girls golf teams intended to take strong records into their early-season showdown this Thursday afternoon at Hickory Hills.

Having won its opener against Baldwinsville White on April 12, the Warriors could not follow it up last Monday against Fayetteville-Manlius White, falling to the Hornets 169-215.

Maddie Turck shot 44 to lead Liverpool, but that trailed the F-M White rounds of 37 from Emma Li and 41 from Katherine Parmley. Chloe Jaquin finished with a 54 ahead of Hailey Jaquin’s 58 as Naiah Lyons and Audrey Seymour both shot 59.

Liverpool then faced West Genesee on Thursday and lost, 172-196, to the Wildcats at West Hill Golf Course. Turck shot 44, but that was well back of the blistering 30 by Simiele, while Alyssa Henderson and Harper Foriero both shot 50.

When C-NS Blue opened its season last Monday against Baldwinsville Red at Northern Pines, it immediately displayed strong form in putting away the Bees 168-211.

Isabella Borte shot a 38, edging out teammate Chloe Tice (39) for individual honors. Lindsey Kubala, with a 41, also topped B’ville Red’s low total of 46 from Peyton Kowalski and Abby Hildreth finished with a 50.

The younger C-NS Green squad had good scores in last Monday’s match against West Genesee at West Hill Golf Course, but still fell to the Wildcats 172-188.

A lot of that difference came from the 35 shot by WG’s Sophia Simiele, 10 shots ahead of the 45 from the Northstars’ Meghan Spink. Grace DiOrio put up a 46 equaled by the Wildcats’ Mia Barbuto and Lena Kent as Jillian King had a 48 and Katie Bouziden finished with a 49.

Then the C-NS sides both met up with their Fayetteville-Manlius counterparts on Wednesday, and both would take defeats.

C-NS Blue played well in a 171-178 loss to F-M Green at Green Lakes. Borte shot a 39, with Tice getting a 42 and Kubala a 47, but the Hornets had the low round of 37 from Bella Fullmer, plus a 41 from Elizabeth Noel and 45 from Lindsey Chong.

More lopsided was C-NS Green’s 203-262 defeat to F-M White at Beaumont, where the Hornets swept the top four, led by Li (47) and Parmley (48) as Jessica Barnes, with a 58, had the only Northstars total under 60.