CENTRAL NEW YORK – A Section III Class B championship in 2023 was memorable and magical for the Chittenango softball team, but it aims for much, much more.

Returning many top players from that 20-2 squad, the Bears made an impressive season debut last Tuesday afternoon both at the plate and inside the pitcher’s circle as it beat Mexico 15-0.

Caroline Porter threw a six-inning no-hitter, only surrendering three walks while accumulating 13 strikeouts and seeing her teammates net multiple runs in every inning except the second, peaking with a five-run fifth.

Leading the 12-hit attack, Anna Cavotta went three-for-three with a triple, double, single, three runs scored and two RBIs. Carmella Furco and Aubrey Eddy also doubled and drove in runs, with Lauren Machan and Julia Spencer also earning RBIs as Alivia Cavotta cranked out a pair of hits.

The level of competition cranked up on Friday at Carrier Park when Chittenango challenged Class AAA power Liverpool, only to be kept off the board in a 6-0 defeat to the Warriors.

All game long, the Bears’ batters struggled against Liverpool ace Mackenzie Frani, who amassed nine strikeouts and only allowed two hits, one each to Spencer and Machan.

For her part, Porter kept it 0-0 until the bottom of the third, when the Warriors scored four times, then added two runs in the fifth as Joelle Wike and Alivia Horton led the way with two RBIs apiece.

Cazenovia’s softball team saw two games with Solvay postponed by the weather. The Lakers’ last game on April 6 was a 15-0 defeat to Marcellus where Gianna Comino was the lone baserunner, drawing a walk as Mustangs ace Bella Mondello struck out 17 in a no-hit effort.