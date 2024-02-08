SYRACUSE – Though none of the area’s three indoor track and field teams could come close to catching Cazenovia in Wednesday’s Section III Class B-2 championships at SRC Arena, plenty was still accomplished.

In particular, Skaneateles, who finished third in girls and fourth in the boys team standings, had two school records to celebrate, while Solvay displayed its improvement with a third-place boys finish and a fourth in the girls event.

Both of those Skaneateles school marks came in the weight throw, the girls event won by Mara Stanton when she heaved it 45 feet 2 ½ inches after she was third in the shot put with 30’6 1/4”, and the boys having Will Feeney break his own school record by going 58’9”.

Feeney swept both throwing events, going 49’8” in the shot put, well clear of the second-place 43’4” from Solvay’s Dylan Mumford as the Bearcats also had Anthony McCormick (36’10 1/4”) in fifth place. Mumford also was second in the weight throw with a personal-best 50’5 1/2” as, again, McCormick (41’7”) was fifth.

Also, Skaneateles saw Tritan Boucher, in 2:48.93, edge Cazenovia’s Caleb Gilmore (2:49.60) and prevail in the 1,000-meter run, with Cody Crane getting third place in the 600 in 1:29.54 and fourth in the 300-meter dash in 39.27 seconds.

Ryan McCrone was third in the pole vault, clearing 10’6” as Clinton’s Rowan Dawes won with 11 feet, McCrone taking fifth (5’4”) and Boucher sixth (5’2”) in the high jump.

In the girls 1,500-meter run, the Lakers’ Lucy Fleckenstein won it, her 4:55.45 half a minute ahead of the field and also a season best, also leading the Lakers to second in the 4×800 relay in 11:34.03. Gianna Caraccio was third in the 300-meter dash in 46.22 seconds and Bella Bjorling added a fifth in the 600 in 1:54.11.

Bjorling, Caraccio, Carolina McGraw and Taylor Harvey were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:37.20, with Solvay third. Maggie Girzadas added a third-place high jump of 4’2”.

As for the Solvay girls, Serenity Williams was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles, finishing in 9.32 seconds to edge Clinton’s Lydia Detraglia (9.39) as Hannah Cintron was sixth in 10.48.

Williams also got second in the long jump with 15’10”, half an inch behind Cazenovia’s Audie Spring (15’10 1/2”), and helped the Bearcats take second in the 4×200 in 1:53.63, not far from Cazenovia’s winning 1:51.01 as Skaneateles (2:01.67) was fourth.

Kyira Davis made her way to third place in the 55-meter hurdles in a season-best 7.77 seconds, just behind the winning 7.66 by Adirondack’s Jayden Kerfien. Rachel Willsey got fourth in the 300 in 46.35, with Jernessa Donaldson fourth and Gabrielle Willsey fifth in the shot put.

Solvay did well in the boys relays, taking second in the 4×400 in 3:56.99 before adding a second in the 4×800 in 9:29.50 to edge Skaneateles (9:29.92) and then finish second in the 4×200 in 1:39.22, Cazenovia winning each one of these events.

Ole Matiyuk nearly won the 600, his 1:26.79 just two-hundredths of a second behind the 1:27.77 of Cazenovia’s Jaden Kaplan. Alex Michalkow was fifth in the 55 sprint in 7.15 seconds, with Giovanni Cilani fourth in the long jump at 19’2 1/2” and fifth (9.50) in the 55 hurdles.

Jordan-Elbridge had David Lawless earn nearly half the boys team’s points in a single event, winning the 55 sprint in 6.83 seconds to the 6.97 from Clinton’s Jack Jacobsen as the Eagles finished fourth in the 4×200 in 1:47.46.

Peyton Bates took fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:57.66, while Dan Conrad, Anthony Lawless, Ethan Jackson and Gabe Jones were fourth in the 4×200 in 1:47.46.

On the girls side for the Eagles, Teagan Disinger made her way to fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 10.25 seconds. Abby Bates was sixth in the 1,000 and helped J-E take fifth in the 4×200 in 2:06.05.