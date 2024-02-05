CENTRAL NEW YORK – Inching up a spot to no. 18 in the latest state Class AAA rankings, the Bishop Ludden girls basketball team had every intention of maintaining its season-long form against both of its main private-school rivals.

The Gaelic Knights caught a slumping Christian Brothers Academy last Friday night, and in this latest incarnation of the “Holy War” both sides continued in the directions that they were heading.

Ludden, improving to 13-3 on the season, prevailed 58-49 in a game that resembled the 70-59 decision on Jan. 18 in its margin, even if the path to it was a bit different.

They traded baskets until the second quarter, when the Gaelic Knights went on an 18-7 run. The Brothers did battle back, closing the gap to 47-40 by the end of the third period, but it could not get closer.

Bridget Dunham stood out, pouring in 23 points and adding three blocks. Ava Carpenter had 11 points and six assists, with Jordyn Townes contributing 10 points and Sophia Chemotti stepping up with nine points. Elizabeth Gaughan grabbed 10 rebounds, adding four assists and three steals.

This was following an impressive showing by Ludden last Tuesday against a Syracuse Academy of Science side which had just beat CBA 55-28 the week before.

The Gaelic Knights routed the Atoms 80-42, pressing throughout the early stages and forcing a rash of turnovers that led to lots of baskets – namely, a 31-8 lead through one quarter and a 56-24 advantage by halftime.

Dunham put up a career-best 29 points as Gaughan racked up 13 rebounds, plus seven assists and four steals. Carpenter put up 14 points and 10 assists, to go with six steals and four rebounds. Townes chimed in with 13 points and four rebounds.

Westhill would offer a challenge to state Class A no. 8-ranked Cortland last Thursday night, and it turned into a fierce and feisty defensive struggle that might serve as a possible playoff preview.

If so, the Warriors know it will need more baskets, for it led 23-22 through three quarters, only to get held to just two points the rest of the way as the Purple Tigers inched in front and prevailed 29-25.

Other than Izzy Young, who had 13 points, no Westhill player had more than one field goal, though Lizzy McPeak had nine rebounds and four steals, Eva Tarolli adding eight rebounds. Valerosa Gambitta led Cortland with 15 points.

Then Westhill ran into state A no. 5-ranked Indian River on Saturday and got shut down in a 70-25 defeat, with Young held to three points and the top scorers, Sydney Medeiros and Reagan Rogers, managing just five points apiece. IR got 19 points from Ravan Marsell, 18 points from Isabella Davis and 16 points from Michaela Delles.

Back on Tuesday, Westhill battled past Homer 46-37, a game that was close and low-scoring most of the way. Not until it held the Trojans to four points in the fourth quarter were the Warriors able to get away. Young all but carried Westhill’s attack, amassing 23 points.arolli managed eight points and seven rebounds, while McPeak earned eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

West Genesee ended January with an 8-8 record. In its only game last week, the Wildcats moved back above the .500 mark when it traveled to Fulton last Wednesday night and defeated the Red Dragons 53-47.

Almost all of it was based on a first half where WG’s defense smothered Fulton, limiting it to just three points in the second quarter while building a 26-12 advantage.

Even as the Red Dragons rallied in the second half, the Wildcats held it off led by Bella Quinones and Mia Raymond. Quinones got seven of her 19 points at the free-throw line, while Raymond hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 18 points. Maddie Snow added six points and Na’deja Newkirk five points.