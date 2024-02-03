CENTRAL NEW YORK – One big advantage the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams take into their respective Section III team tournaments was great knowledge of the championship venues.

The boys sectional tournament was Sunday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, where C-NS calls home and many other top contenders do not bowl on a regular basis, while the girls will compete next Sunday at Flamingo Bowl, Liverpool’s home venue.

Back on Monday afternoon, C-NS swept both of its matches with visiting Oswego by equal 7-0 margins, Garrett Arnold leading the way for the boys Northstars with a second-game 245 after an opening 214 in his 632 series.

Jason Krausnick closed with a 216 in his 574 set, while Jacob Calabria, bowling just two games, had 231 and 204. Terry Miller shot 214 in his lone game as Nehemiah Bachmann had games of 205 and 213, with Tom O’Connell shooting 192 and 203.

Melody Schwartz, with a 497 series and high game of 177, highlighted the C-NS girls’ own 7-0 win over Oswego as Jennifer Draper added a 402 set.

Liverpool met Central Square last Tuesday at Flamingo and won both sides of that match, with the boys Warriors able to pull out a 4-3 victory despite a pinfall of 3,256 to the Redhawks’ 3,342.

Tanner Gist, shooting a second-game 223, finished with a 619 series. Austin Burch added a three-game total of 551 as Grady Foster shot games of 190 and 191 and Travis Luteran added a 198. Liverpool overcame a 625 series from Central Square’s Collin Edwards that concluded with a 236 as Dylan Wick added a 595 series.

On the girls side, the Warriors blanked the Redhawks 7-0, with Sara Conover pacing the Warriors thanks to her 453 series as Sarah Daniel had a 441 series and Alainna Deyneka a three-game total of 429.

Bowling again on Thursday against Fulton at Flamingo, the boys Warriors beat the Red Dragons 5-2, Luteran leading the way with a 525 series just ahead of Chase Refici’s 524 set and Foster’s 515 set. Ryan Refici added a 469 series.

Fulton’s girls shut out Liverpool 7-0 led by a 548 series from Taryn Murphy. On the Warriors’ side, Conover closed with a 172 to post a 456 series. Daniel managed a 429 series, while Deyneka’s 409 set edged Madison Ames’ 406 series.