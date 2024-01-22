CENTRAL NEW YORK – Still parked in the state Division I rankings with its 6-4 record, the Fayetteville-Manlius ice hockey team lacked the type of high-quality win that could prove it did belong with other top Division I contenders.

With another chance to earn it last Tuesday night at Kennedy Arena, the Hornets faced 11-1 Rome Free Academy and could not get on the board in a 2-0 defeat to the Black Knights.

As it has done all season, RFA leaned on its defense to frustrate the opposition. This was particularly important early as Chris Finger’s seven saves allowed F-M to keep the game scoreless.

This scoreless stalemate continued through the second period, too. By now, Finger had stopped 14 shots, and the Hornet had gained plenty of chances of its own, only to see 15 shots turned back by Donte Sparace.

Nearly half the third period elapsed until the 0-0 deadlock was finally broken, Jackson Marchione putting a shot past Finger as Tanner spina and Tyler Lokker got assists.

Less than two minutes later, Carmen Orton deflected a shot from Lokker into the net, doubling the margin, and the Hornets had just five shots in the final period, unable to answer.

As this went on, Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt had another opportunity to take out reigning state Division II champion Skaneateles, this time at Allyn Arena.

Unlike the 7-0 defeat it took at home to the Lakers in December, this one was tight for a long while, a scoreless first period followed by the Brothers converting on goals by Jack Dement and Quinn Wimer, with Grady Shanley, Logan Novak and James Stanton earning assists.

Still, it couldn’t keep Skaneateles from getting in front 2-1 by the end of the second and going on to prevail 4-2, overcoming Ben Lovell’s 27 saves as Jack Torrey and Cole Palmer each scored twice to lead the Lakers.

Another close call against a state-ranked side came Friday night at New Hartford, and while CBA/J-D again was competitive, it again took a defeat, falling to the Spartans 3-2.

They exchanged first-period goals, and it remained 1-1 until the third, when the Brothers converted again, only to have New Hartford score twice and inch in front.

Stanton earned one goal and assisted on Dement’s tally, with Wimer and Ryan Hayden adding assists. Justin Buffum had 21 saves, while New Hartford got two assists from Rowan Gall and the goals from the trio of Sean Elbrecht, Dylan Joy and Caleb Massoud.

F-M played a non-league game on Saturday against Saranac Lake and lost a 3-1 decision, contained most of the way and seeing its record fall to 7-6 overall. Joey Leveroni had the only goal, assisted by Walker Thomson, and Finger recorded 24 saves.