CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school bowling teams were busy throughout last week, playing important matches against foes in both the Salt City Athletic Conference and Onondaga High School League.

Undefeated in the OHSL, the Christian Brothers Academy girls again saw Eliana Occhino put up big numbers last Tuesday during a 7-0 romp over Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

Shooting games of 237, 232 and 225, Occhino posted a 694 series. Sophia Ciereck added a 401 series and Sierra Burke a 398 series ahead of the 394 set Lania Young earned to lead the Cobras.

Grimes did win the boys match over CBA 5-2, with a total pinfall of 1,988 to the Brothers’ 1,966. Individually, CBA’s Tom Dearnaley had the best series of 523 with a 224 final gmae, but the Cobras had a bit more depth as Victor Rizzo had a 477 series, Alec Kinne a 442 series and Owen Tierney a 400 set.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Grimes’ girls edged Chittenango 4-3, with Young’s 180 opening a 458 series, while Kinne’s 186, 210 and 175 in a 571 series did not keep the boys Cobras from falling 7-0 to the Bears.

When CBA was in action on Wednesday against Cortland, Occhino topped what she did in the Grimes match and put up her best series of the winter at Cort Lanes, with games of 254, 246 and 244 for a 744 set. The Brothers’ 7-0 shutout of the Purple Tigers also featured a 430 series from Burke and 383 series from Ciereck.

Despite Dearnaley’s 540 series, the CBA boys were swept 7-0 by Cortland, who improved to 7-1 led by a 646 series (247 high game) from Jeremie Hale and 554 series from Wrangler Van Slyke.

East Syracuse Minoa, sitting at 6-3 going into the week on the boys side, improved upon that mark last Monday against Fulton at Lakeview Lanes, shutting out the Red Dragons 7-0.

Zach Kassel shot 254 in his only game, but it was Mike Saunders with the best series, his 645 a product of games of 187, 224 and 235 as he improved throughout the match.

Luke Liedka opened with a 212 in his 577 series. Alex Locke’s 211 kicked off a 566 series as he was just ahead of a 561 series from Kyle Nissen that had a second-game 200.

ESM’s girls lost to Fulton by that same 7-0 margin. Alana Tuberville did shoot a 511 series with games of 178 and 177, Averie Lynch adding a 180 in her 477 set. But that trailed the Red Dragons’ Addison Nichols, who had 10 strikes in an opening 278 on her way to a 680 series as Hailey Pavement opened with a 237 in her 591 series.

Both of the ESM sides swept Syracuse City 7-0 on Friday, with the boys Spartans overcoming a terrific 734 series by Syracuse’s Donnel Ayers that included a 279 and 268.

ESM was led by Gardner’s 619 series and 225 high game. Kassel had a 200 and 202 in his 588 series, just ahead of a 587 set by Saunders that concluded with a 230 and Locke’s 581 set.

Fayetteville-Manlius saw its boys team upended by West Genesee 7-0 last Wednesday at Strike-N-Spare, with no series better than a 574 from Gabriel Williams that had games of 201 and 212.

Sean Bird got a 489 series, with Hudson Brenner and Cole Cox earning equal series of 462. They all trailed WG’s trio of Alex Bigelow, Lorelai Leskoske and Jason Clifton as Bigelow’s 244 kicked off a 636 series and Leskoske three times topped 200 in 633 set, Clifton getting a second-game 233 in his 581 series.