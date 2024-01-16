CENTRAL NEW YORK – For most of last week, the Cazenovia and Chittenango boys basketball teams were quiet, with the Lakers’ game at Jordan-Elbridge postponed until Feb. 15 and the Bears not taking the court at all.

Both were back in action on Friday night, though, and both emerged victorious in their own unique manners.

Cazenovia, continuing to demonstrate its slow and steady improvement, went to Phoenix and, displaying plenty of poise down the stretch, pulled out a 62-60 victory over the Firebirds.

Though it entered the game with a 3-6 record to Phoenix’s 7-3 mark, the Lakers did not get rattled when the Firebirds started quick and led by 12 at one point in the second quarter.

Battling back, Cazenovia moved within 36-30 by halftime and then continued to chip away throughout the second half, allowing itself a chance as the game entered the final minute.

Down 60-58, the Lakers got even with Tanner Lawson’s rebound basket. Then the defense made a key stop to get back possession and worked the clock down, looking for a last shot.

It got to Ben Bianco, who was fouled with five seconds left. Bianco sank both free throws to break the 60-60 tie, and Phoenix was unable to answer.

Edmond Richardson had a breakthrough performance, setting a career mark with 21 points that included four 3-pointers. Lawson got 14 points, with Bianco adding 13 points as Izaak Gilbert had six points.

Down in Syracuse, Chittenango visited Institute of Technology Central, broke out to a big early lead and held on late to defeat the Eagles 83-76.

Hot early shooting had the Bears in front 48-30 by halftime, but even as it cooled off, Chittenango demonstrated that it was evolving on offense beyond Ryan Moesch’s big numbers.

True, Moesch still dazzled with 42 points, hitting on a season-best eight 3-pointers, but Brendon Barnard, continuing to work his way back from an early-season injury, gave ITC someone else to worry about as he got 20 points, most of it from four 3-pointers, and Jack Lamphere added 11 points.

A big showdown with rival Westhill loomed for the Bears on Tuesday before going to Homer later in the week as Cazenovia hosted Mount Markham Tuesday before back-to-back weekend tests against Solvay and Section IV’s Waverly.