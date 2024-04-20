CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before they headed into the April school break, both of the Jamesville-DeWitt track and field teams added a prestigious meet title to their 2-0 league records.

The Red Rams went to Friday’s Onondaga Central Track Invitational and swept both sides of that meet.

J-D’s boys finished with 126 points, lapping the field as Remsen (47 points) was a distant second, while on the girls end the Rams needed every bit of its 114 points to hold off a fierce challenge from Cazenovia, who had 110 points.

In the girls meet Kylar Vaught provided the big highlight as her discus throw of 128 feet 1 inch was the best in New York State so far this season.

Kenna Ridzi won the shot put with 33’1” to the second-place 29’9 ¾” from Skylar Vaught, and those results were reversed in the discus, Vaught leading Ridzi’s 86’1”.

Ellyana Deng cleared 5 feet to win the high jump, with no one else topping 4’8”. Victoria Payne won the 100 hurdles, her 15.49 seconds nearly half a second ahead of Cazenovia’s Claire Marris (15.92) and the field, with Brielle Rivera clearing 8 feet for a victory in the pole vault.

Meghan Reddy got second in the 800 in 2:33.49 as Norah Kirch (2:35.28) finished fourth. Mary Jane Scott finished third (1:14.73) and Ellyana Deng fifth (1:16.75) in the 400 hurdles, with Claire Trevisani fourth in the 400 sprint in 1:05.96 and Rebecca Mendez Squier fifth in the 1,500 in 5:31.49. Deng got fourth in the long jump with 15’4”.

J-D took third in the 4×800 (11:24.88), 4×100 (53.03 seconds) and 4×400 (4:31.63) relays, picking up key points in all these events to stay ahead of Cazenovia.

Terrell Willis stood out for the J-D boys. He matched Phoenix’s Mason Renfrew in the long jump, both of them with top leaps of 21’1 ¾”, and added a second-place triple jump of 40’6 ½” just behind the 40’9” from Canastota’s Kole Otts and tied for second in the high jump, clearing 5’8”.

A thrilling 800 had Hudson Groat, in 2:02.03, edge Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Jordan Winger (2:02.04) by one-hundredth of a second as Ryan Carter was fourth in 2:08.37. Dairien Hunter was victorious in the 110 hurdles in 16.31 seconds.

Shane Garguilo won, too, going 1:00.16 to edge Syracuse ITC’s Demeaco Jefferson (1:00.76) in the 400 hurdles as Avery Kielbasinski finished sixth in 1:04.59.

Brayden Rivera ran the 200-meter dash in 23.56 seconds, holding off Phoenix’s Tyler D’Arcy (23.66) for the top spot before pairing with Will Westpfal, Javere Lopez and Emile Antoine to go 45.20 and win the 4×100 relay.

Kevin Vigneault earned second in the shot put, throwing it 44’5 ¾” as Emeke Okereke was third with 38’3 ¾”. In the discus, Vigneault was again runner-up, his best throw going 127’11”.

Westpfal also was second in the 400-meter dash in 53.23 seconds, while Chine Okereke was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.97 and the Rams were second in the 4×400 relay in 3:47.19.

Bishop Grimes took part in the Cook-DeStefano Invitational at Utica Proctor that same day. Antonio Fletcher led the boys Cobras, finishing second in the pentathlon with 2,190 points as he had the top shot put throw of 40’8”, while Ella Reilly was third in the girls 400 hurdles in 1:12.55.

Grimes nearly beat OCS earlier in the week before taking a 71-65 defeat. Deng Ayeil took first in the 110 hurdles (18.9 seconds) and 400 hurdles (1:03.2), with Jason Royal winning the 100 (11.6) and 200 (24.3) sprints.

Fletcher cleared 5’8” in the high jump and won the shot put with a throw of 44’2”. Gooding Vincent added a 400 sprint title in 57.6 seconds as the Cobras took the 4×100 in 46.7 and the 4×400 in 3:50.7, with Royal in both relays.

The Grimes girls split its meet, falling to OCS but beating Cincinnatus 78-26. Telhia Hosea ran the 100 in 13.1 and the 200 in 27.5, while Reilly took the 800 in 2:34.9 and Riley Abernethy claimed the 400 sprint in 1:05.2.